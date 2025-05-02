The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16607 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35182 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42428 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29537 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40932 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73964 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143480 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122200 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130395 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
18%
752 mm
Popular news

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15857 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22465 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42428 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48803 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130824 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5356 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8008 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10482 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30366 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34647 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1988 views

Due to lack of funding, including from the US, millions of refugees will be at risk of violence and exploitation. The UN calls for increased humanitarian aid to prevent a catastrophe.

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world

According to UN forecasts, even more people will be forced to earn a living, using dangerous escape or relocation routes. Reduced humanitarian funding from the United States and other countries increases the risk for refugees.

UNN reports with reference to UNHCR and ORF.

Details

The UN warns of new flows of refugees due to lack of funds caused by reduced humanitarian funding from the United States of America and other countries. Due to the reduction of budgets for humanitarian expenses, in favor of defense financing, a significant number of safe contact points of the UNHCR for women and children will have to be closed. In particular, medical care and support points.

Thus, plans to reduce the aid budget deprive the most vulnerable refugees of the necessary support. This puts them at greater risk in the context of ill-treatment, poverty problems, as well as forced return to dangerous areas or the prospect of dangerous escape, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement today.

The US is facing difficulties in financing security in Europe due to its huge national debt - Trump adviser30.04.25, 12:46 • 10988 views

Underfunding is already a problem for Sudan, South Sudan, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Among the examples:

  • in Jordan, 63 programs that supported 200,000 women and children would have to be discontinued;
    • in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there is a problem with birth registration in refugee families; more than 10,000 children are at risk of statelessness;
      • in South Sudan, 75% of UNHCR shelters for women and girls can no longer provide their services, depriving up to 80,000 victims of rape and violence of medical care
        • the reduction of services provided in Malawi limits the possibilities of identifying and assisting unaccompanied children.

          According to the report, more than 17.4 million refugee children are at risk of violence, abuse, exploitation, trafficking or separation from their families. In the absence of rapid and effective child protection measures, the consequences for their well-being and development will be significant. Children are also exposed to an increased risk of ill-treatment, early marriage and recruitment by armed groups.

          Among other examples:

          In the African Horn and Great Lakes region, one million vulnerable children, some of them without adult accompaniment, are exposed to an increased risk of ill-treatment and exploitation.

          J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion02.05.25, 04:40 • 4384 views

          In Angola, Mozambique and Zambia, programs for victims of gender-based violence have been reduced or suspended, leaving the most vulnerable women and children without psychosocial support.

          The problem of increasing refugee flow

          Some refugees may be forced to return to their countries, where they risk finding themselves in a dangerous situation. Others who wish to return voluntarily may be denied this opportunity.

          The UN Refugee Agency report states that 12,000 refugees from Central Africa in Chad and Cameroon who wish to return home are now without any assistance to do so.

          DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA22.04.25, 05:47 • 4949 views

          Another example is Syria. More than half a million refugees have returned despite the ongoing instability. However, their sustainable reintegration into the country depends on increased funding.

          Assistance intended to facilitate the return of 20,000 Syrians every month from Turkey has also been affected by budget cuts.

          Reference

          Recently, many countries have cut their budgets for humanitarian expenses, partly due to high defense costs. The US, which funded many UN organizations at a level of up to 20%, sharply reduced its funding under President Donald Trump, ORF recalls.

          Let us remind you

          Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the US under Biden's program are now fearful of deportation due to Trump's possible immigration policy, which is causing concern among refugees.

          The UN is reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees: the reasons are announced25.04.25, 17:39 • 3188 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyNews of the World
          South Sudan
          Myanmar
          Donald Trump
          Syria
          Turkey
          United States
          Sudan
          Democratic Republic of the Congo
          Brent
          $61.34
          Bitcoin
          $97,757.70
          S&P 500
          $5,675.59
          Tesla
          $286.54
          Газ TTF
          $33.25
          Золото
          $3,271.70
          Ethereum
          $1,849.02