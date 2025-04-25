The UN is reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees: the reasons are announced

The UN Refugee Agency is forced to reduce support for newly arrived displaced persons in Ukraine due to general cuts from donors and the suspension of US aid. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the agency, humanitarian organizations around the world are facing a reduction in American aid due to the decisions of Donald Trump and his administration.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ukraine, said that the agency was forced to suspend programs that provide support to refugees, in particular, social support.

Some of the programs that we previously implemented with the generous support of funding from the United States have been suspended. Because of this, we are forced to reduce the number of people who are given priority assistance – Billing said.

Let us remind you

UN food and refugee agencies are planning significant cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding, including from the largest donor - the United States of America. Donor aid will be reduced by 40% in 2025.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who found refuge in the United States under the Biden program now fear deportation due to Trump's possible immigration policy.