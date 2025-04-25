The UN is reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees: the reasons are announced

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14058 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27577 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33255 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30118 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36561 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71162 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56595 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90356 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86749 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98718 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3m/s
29%
745 mm
Popular news

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44390 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 20199 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 24740 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 10362 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 13634 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 33255 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71162 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 126901 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 292134 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 181763 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 250 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44449 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 39436 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 46664 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 77931 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

The UN is reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees: the reasons are announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

The UN Refugee Agency is forced to reduce support for Ukrainians due to a reduction in donor assistance, including the suspension of funding from the United States, which will amount to 40% in 2025.

The UN is reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees: the reasons are announced

The UN Refugee Agency is forced to reduce support for newly arrived displaced persons in Ukraine due to general cuts from donors and the suspension of US aid. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the agency, humanitarian organizations around the world are facing a reduction in American aid due to the decisions of Donald Trump and his administration.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ukraine, said that the agency was forced to suspend programs that provide support to refugees, in particular, social support.

Some of the programs that we previously implemented with the generous support of funding from the United States have been suspended. Because of this, we are forced to reduce the number of people who are given priority assistance

– Billing said.

Let us remind you

UN food and refugee agencies are planning significant cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding, including from the largest donor - the United States of America. Donor aid will be reduced by 40% in 2025.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who found refuge in the United States under the Biden program now fear deportation due to Trump's possible immigration policy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.17
Bitcoin
$95,377.50
S&P 500
$5,480.63
Tesla
$275.19
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,288.21
Ethereum
$1,807.71