The US is facing difficulties in financing security in Europe due to its huge national debt - Trump adviser

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in an interview with the New York Post that the Trump administration will be "demanding at every level" of the issue of supporting Europe, UNN reports.

Details

It is difficult for the United States to support the costs of NATO allies, and Europe must provide leadership on the defense of Ukraine. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in an interview with the New York Post.

In particular, Waltz acknowledged that the United States has a huge debt of trillions of dollars.

The United States, with a debt of $33 trillion, can literally no longer afford to subsidize European security - and we must differentiate between our Eastern European allies such as Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and others. - Waltz said.

Trump's adviser also added, aid to Ukraine in the future should be linked to the efforts of Europe.

If the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win - Vance

We have made it clear that future aid to Ukraine should be provided under the leadership of Europe. And this is simply a fundamental outcome of these negotiations - added Waltz.

The National Security Advisor reiterated the US President's calls for NATO members to increase their defense budgets to at least 5% of GDP. Waltz noted that few were ready to reach the "minimum" level of 2% in President Trump's first administration.

We need to take a step back and remember that 11 years ago NATO - as a group, all its members - committed to reaching 2%. That was the absolute minimum in 2014 - he said.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the US does not plan to curtail its participation in NATO. Work is underway to make Ukraine more compatible with the Alliance, including through the development of the Armed Forces.

Donald Trump is disappointed with Michael Waltz for adding the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to a secret Signal chat. Waltz is called an "idiot" in the White House after the leak.