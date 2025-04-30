$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
The US is facing difficulties in financing security in Europe due to its huge national debt - Trump adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

National Security Advisor Waltz stated that the US can no longer subsidize European security due to the large debt. Aid to Ukraine should be provided under the leadership of Europe.

The US is facing difficulties in financing security in Europe due to its huge national debt - Trump adviser

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in an interview with the New York Post that the Trump administration will be "demanding at every level" of the issue of supporting Europe, UNN reports.

Details

It is difficult for the United States to support the costs of NATO allies, and Europe must provide leadership on the defense of Ukraine. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in an interview with the New York Post.

In particular, Waltz acknowledged that the United States has a huge debt of trillions of dollars.

The United States, with a debt of $33 trillion, can literally no longer afford to subsidize European security - and we must differentiate between our Eastern European allies such as Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and others.

- Waltz said.

Trump's adviser also added, aid to Ukraine in the future should be linked to the efforts of Europe.

If the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win - Vance29.04.25, 03:32 • 4604 views

We have made it clear that future aid to Ukraine should be provided under the leadership of Europe. And this is simply a fundamental outcome of these negotiations

- added Waltz.

The National Security Advisor reiterated the US President's calls for NATO members to increase their defense budgets to at least 5% of GDP. Waltz noted that few were ready to reach the "minimum" level of 2% in President Trump's first administration.

We need to take a step back and remember that 11 years ago NATO - as a group, all its members - committed to reaching 2%. That was the absolute minimum in 2014

- he said.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the US does not plan to curtail its participation in NATO. Work is underway to make Ukraine more compatible with the Alliance, including through the development of the Armed Forces.

Donald Trump is disappointed with Michael Waltz for adding the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to a secret Signal chat. Waltz is called an "idiot" in the White House after the leak.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Michael Waltz
Mark Rutte
Latvia
NATO
Donald Trump
Lithuania
Europe
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
