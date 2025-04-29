If the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win - Vance

If the war of russia against Ukraine is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not be able to win it. This conviction in a telephone interview with the online show Charlie Kirk was expressed by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, UNN reports.

According to him, there is a "strange idea" in public opinion that if the war lasts for several more years, the Russians will lose, the Ukrainians will regain their territories, and "everything will return to what it was before the war."

However, this is not the reality we have - Vance said.

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

He also suggested that the prolongation of the war could cause a deepening of the demographic crisis, which is already being felt by both Ukraine and russia. At the same time, the US President is making every effort to achieve peace.

If this lasts for a few more years, millions of people could die, and it could escalate into a nuclear war. It has to stop. The administration's policy is to make it stop, and I assure you that the president is making all his people, including me, work hard for that ultimate goal - the US Vice President said.

He added that "peace" negotiations are now "in full swing."

In the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with russia. In his opinion, it would be like a "capitulation."

In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT