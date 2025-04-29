$41.750.06
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

If the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 824 views

JD Vance said that prolonging the war will lead to the death of millions of people. He assured that US President Trump is forcing everyone to work to end the war.

If the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win - Vance

If the war of russia against Ukraine is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not be able to win it. This conviction in a telephone interview with the online show Charlie Kirk was expressed by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is a "strange idea" in public opinion that if the war lasts for several more years, the Russians will lose, the Ukrainians will regain their territories, and "everything will return to what it was before the war."

However, this is not the reality we have

- Vance said.

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media" 28.04.25, 11:18 • 19244 views

He also suggested that the prolongation of the war could cause a deepening of the demographic crisis, which is already being felt by both Ukraine and russia. At the same time, the US President is making every effort to achieve peace.

If this lasts for a few more years, millions of people could die, and it could escalate into a nuclear war. It has to stop. The administration's policy is to make it stop, and I assure you that the president is making all his people, including me, work hard for that ultimate goal

- the US Vice President said.

He added that "peace" negotiations are now "in full swing."

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with russia. In his opinion, it would be like a "capitulation."

In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT28.04.25, 22:22 • 1612 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
