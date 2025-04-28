In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT

European and Ukrainian officials fear that US President Donald Trump is on the verge of abandoning peace talks with Kyiv and Moscow, potentially using minor progress in the negotiations as a "justification" to say that his job is done. This was written by the Financial Times, citing "people familiar with the discussions," UNN reports.

Details

The authors recall that Trump was elected on a promise to end the war in "24 hours", but his appeal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a 30-day ceasefire was not supported, let alone a lasting truce.

After recent talks with the US, European and Ukrainian officials are convinced that Trump is ready to make any breakthrough this week as he "celebrates" his first 100 days in office, even if it does not achieve a long-term result - the publication quotes its interlocutors.

One European official said that Trump "is creating a situation in which he is giving himself an excuse to leave and leave the solution of the problem to Ukraine and us."

US officials are "concerned that they don't really have any agreements with Russia" and have begun to float ideas for a deal that could fit into Trump's rapid timeline said a source familiar with the negotiations.

Some Ukrainian officials also told reporters about concerns that Trump would withdraw from the "peace talks." Against this background, Kyiv has non-publicly increased domestic arms production and stepped up negotiations with European allies on future assistance.

"The worst thing that could happen in Ukrainian-American relations is when Trump loses any interest in Ukraine. ... This could be perceived by Putin as tacit US permission to escalate the war," the publication writes, citing a source in Kyiv.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia. He believes that this would be like a "capitulation."

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with United States President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire