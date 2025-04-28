$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4410 views

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17005 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31743 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22313 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22525 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32329 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26974 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25354 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72216 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13184 views

04:07 PM • 13184 views

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32329 views

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26974 views

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25354 views

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72216 views
In Europe and Ukraine, there are fears that Trump may withdraw from "peace talks" - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

European and Ukrainian officials fear that Donald Trump may withdraw from negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow. Kyiv has intensified negotiations with European allies.

European and Ukrainian officials fear that US President Donald Trump is on the verge of abandoning peace talks with Kyiv and Moscow, potentially using minor progress in the negotiations as a "justification" to say that his job is done. This was written by the Financial Times, citing "people familiar with the discussions," UNN reports.

Details

The authors recall that Trump was elected on a promise to end the war in "24 hours", but his appeal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a 30-day ceasefire was not supported, let alone a lasting truce.

After recent talks with the US, European and Ukrainian officials are convinced that Trump is ready to make any breakthrough this week as he "celebrates" his first 100 days in office, even if it does not achieve a long-term result

- the publication quotes its interlocutors.

One European official said that Trump "is creating a situation in which he is giving himself an excuse to leave and leave the solution of the problem to Ukraine and us."

US officials are "concerned that they don't really have any agreements with Russia" and have begun to float ideas for a deal that could fit into Trump's rapid timeline

said a source familiar with the negotiations.

Some Ukrainian officials also told reporters about concerns that Trump would withdraw from the "peace talks." Against this background, Kyiv has non-publicly increased domestic arms production and stepped up negotiations with European allies on future assistance.

"The worst thing that could happen in Ukrainian-American relations is when Trump loses any interest in Ukraine. ... This could be perceived by Putin as tacit US permission to escalate the war," the publication writes, citing a source in Kyiv.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia. He believes that this would be like a "capitulation."

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with United States President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire28.04.25, 16:08 • 22303 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv
