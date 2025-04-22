$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The Department of Public Efficiency gained access to the US Department of Justice system with information about legal and illegal immigrants. This has raised concerns among experts and government officials.

DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA

Representatives of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been granted access to a strictly confidential Department of Justice system containing information, including addresses and case histories of millions of legal and illegal immigrants. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to internal documents, reports UNN.

Details

This refers to the Executive Office for Immigration Review's (ECAS) court proceedings and appeals system. It is used to store records of immigrants who have interacted with the US immigration system, including their name, address, previous testimony in immigration court, and history of interaction with law enforcement.

According to The Washington Post, this is not the first attempt by DOGE to obtain sensitive information about immigrants.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials working with DOGE asked to be provided with a confidential Medicare database, including personal medical information and addresses, to help ICE find people the administration believes are in the country illegally.

- the publication says.

It is noted that DOGE often requested data that people reported for a specific purpose, such as paying taxes or looking for housing. The DOGE team's tactics have worried legal experts and privacy watchdogs, as well as federal government employees, who emphasize that the data DOGE analyzes is usually only available to a small number of employees.

Recall

The appeals court postponed the effect of a court order restricting Elon Musk's access to Americans' personal data in various agencies. Oral arguments will be heard on May 5.

DOGE uses AI to identify employees who criticize Trump - media08.04.25, 18:12 • 12351 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
United States
