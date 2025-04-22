DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA

Representatives of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been granted access to a strictly confidential Department of Justice system containing information, including addresses and case histories of millions of legal and illegal immigrants. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to internal documents, reports UNN.

Details

This refers to the Executive Office for Immigration Review's (ECAS) court proceedings and appeals system. It is used to store records of immigrants who have interacted with the US immigration system, including their name, address, previous testimony in immigration court, and history of interaction with law enforcement.

According to The Washington Post, this is not the first attempt by DOGE to obtain sensitive information about immigrants.

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials working with DOGE asked to be provided with a confidential Medicare database, including personal medical information and addresses, to help ICE find people the administration believes are in the country illegally. - the publication says.

It is noted that DOGE often requested data that people reported for a specific purpose, such as paying taxes or looking for housing. The DOGE team's tactics have worried legal experts and privacy watchdogs, as well as federal government employees, who emphasize that the data DOGE analyzes is usually only available to a small number of employees.

Recall

The appeals court postponed the effect of a court order restricting Elon Musk's access to Americans' personal data in various agencies. Oral arguments will be heard on May 5.

DOGE uses AI to identify employees who criticize Trump - media