Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers have unblocked the bodies of three more victims from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building. In total, 11 bodies have been found at this address.

Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubble

The death toll from the enemy's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday has risen to 16. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

A total of 16 people died and 134 were injured in the capital

- the SES said in a statement.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescue operations are ongoing.

"In the Solomyanskyi district, the bodies of 3 more dead people were recovered from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building," the SES said.

It is noted that a total of 11 bodies were recovered at the specified address.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders said that last night Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 hits of missiles or falling debris were recorded.

The UN monitoring mission stated that the Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year, killing 14 civilians. A total of 15 people were killed and 139 injured in Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

