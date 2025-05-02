J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion

The transfer of former US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to the position of the country's ambassador to the UN is a promotion. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, reports UNN.

He noted that Waltz joined the National Security Council at the beginning of the Trump administration, fired people who were disloyal, and brought in "the right group of people to actually ensure the functioning of the National Security Council."

He was not released. He is being appointed as an ambassador to the UN, which, of course, is a Senate-approved position. I think there is a strong argument to be made that this is a promotion. - Vance said.

He also accused the media of presenting Waltz's departure from the post of US President's National Security Advisor as a dismissal.

The media wants to present it as a dismissal. Donald Trump fired many people. After that, he does not appoint them to positions approved by the Senate. He thinks that Mike Waltz will better serve the administration - most importantly, the American people - in this position - assured the US Vice President.

He also denied that Waltz's dismissal was related to the Signal chat leak scandal.

It became known the day before that Mike Waltz left the post of US President's National Security Advisor. Soon Trump nominated Waltz to the post of US Ambassador to the UN, and appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his National Security Advisor.

