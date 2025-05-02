$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 37332 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 93490 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 96727 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 108004 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 113725 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 289990 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 155313 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170776 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226269 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 255110 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

US Vice President Vance called Mike Waltz's appointment as Ambassador to the UN a promotion. He denied Waltz's dismissal due to a leak of information.

J.D. Vance: Waltz's appointment as US Ambassador to the UN is a promotion

The transfer of former US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to the position of the country's ambassador to the UN is a promotion. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Waltz joined the National Security Council at the beginning of the Trump administration, fired people who were disloyal, and brought in "the right group of people to actually ensure the functioning of the National Security Council."

He was not released. He is being appointed as an ambassador to the UN, which, of course, is a Senate-approved position. I think there is a strong argument to be made that this is a promotion.

- Vance said.

He also accused the media of presenting Waltz's departure from the post of US President's National Security Advisor as a dismissal.

The media wants to present it as a dismissal. Donald Trump fired many people. After that, he does not appoint them to positions approved by the Senate. He thinks that Mike Waltz will better serve the administration - most importantly, the American people - in this position

- assured the US Vice President.

He also denied that Waltz's dismissal was related to the Signal chat leak scandal.

Let us remind you

It became known the day before that Mike Waltz left the post of US President's National Security Advisor. Soon Trump nominated Waltz to the post of US Ambassador to the UN, and appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his National Security Advisor.

Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Michael Waltz
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
