Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working to secure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems. It is also important that the systems arrive immediately with missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We have a request for ten. That's what I said publicly. We are now working with partners to secure these ten. We are working on the issue of missiles, we have missiles," Zelenskyy said.

The President also added that the United States would sell Patriot systems to Ukraine. Ukraine must find money for all ten systems.

"Trump, the President of the United States of America, will transfer systems to us, sell them. Our task is to find money for all ten systems. We would like to have a package of missiles for each system immediately," the President noted.

He added that Germany has currently confirmed the provision of two Patriot systems, and Norway – one.

"Officially, I received confirmation from Germany for two systems, Norway – one. Now we are working with Dutch partners," Zelenskyy added.

Addition

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately.