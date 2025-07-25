In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is known

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, it was loud in the morning, a hit on the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine was reported, journalist Denys Kazansky reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

It's loud in Donetsk in the morning. Our correspondent from the scene reports a strike on the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine - Kazansky wrote.

Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack