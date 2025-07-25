In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Loud sounds were recorded in Donetsk in the morning. A correspondent reports a strike on a Russian army location in the area of Zasyadko mine.
In temporarily occupied Donetsk, it was loud in the morning, a hit on the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine was reported, journalist Denys Kazansky reported on Friday in Telegram.
It's loud in Donetsk in the morning. Our correspondent from the scene reports a strike on the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine
