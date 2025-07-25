Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph

The first of the promised Trump's Patriot air defense missile systems has already arrived in Ukraine along with its missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

According to the publication, the delivery became possible thanks to agreements with Germany and after US President Donald Trump's statement about allocating a $10 billion aid package to Ukraine. He also threatened to impose harsh trade tariffs against Russia and countries that buy its energy resources. After that, deliveries were made by the end of the week.

As stated in the publication, the Pentagon and the White House used this move to try to convince European countries to take the risk of sending their existing Patriot air defense missile system stocks to Ukraine, waiting for America to replenish them.

At the same time, for some countries, this will be a difficult task, given that their Patriot missiles will not be replaced until early next year.

Ukraine is working to secure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems that will be sold by the United States. Germany has confirmed the provision of two systems, Norway - one. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.