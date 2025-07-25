Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity center
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov as the head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, according to Decree No. 547/2025 of July 24, writes UNN.
Appoint Umerov Rustem Enverovych - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - as the head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center
This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.
For reference
The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center is a working body of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The head of the center is, by position, the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.