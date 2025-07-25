Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity center

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov as the head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, according to Decree No. 547/2025 of July 24, writes UNN.

Appoint Umerov Rustem Enverovych - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine - as the head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center - stated in the decree.

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

For reference

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Center is a working body of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The head of the center is, by position, the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.