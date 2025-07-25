Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police

In Kyiv, a man was brutally beaten for making a remark at a sports ground; two men were detained for this, the Kyiv Police Department reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The perpetrators were drinking alcoholic beverages on the territory of a sports ground in Sviatoshynskyi district when a local resident approached them and made a remark about their loud behavior. The offenders attacked the 34-year-old victim and began beating him until he lost consciousness, after which they fled," the police reported.

Doctors, as stated, "hospitalized the man to a medical facility in an extremely serious condition; he is currently in intensive care."

For the committed crime, law enforcement officers detained two 24-year-old Kyiv residents; they are in custody. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

