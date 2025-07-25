$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM • 25867 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 61285 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 153410 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 97321 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 159306 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 94929 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 92002 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 105602 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 71697 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 52190 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5374 views

In Kyiv, two men beat a 34-year-old local resident for a remark about their loud behavior on a sports ground. The victim was hospitalized in extremely serious condition, the attackers were detained.

Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police

In Kyiv, a man was brutally beaten for making a remark at a sports ground; two men were detained for this, the Kyiv Police Department reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The perpetrators were drinking alcoholic beverages on the territory of a sports ground in Sviatoshynskyi district when a local resident approached them and made a remark about their loud behavior. The offenders attacked the 34-year-old victim and began beating him until he lost consciousness, after which they fled," the police reported.

Doctors, as stated, "hospitalized the man to a medical facility in an extremely serious condition; he is currently in intensive care."

For the committed crime, law enforcement officers detained two 24-year-old Kyiv residents; they are in custody. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

