Man opened fire on a car in Kyiv: shooter explained conflict with driver

In Kyiv, a man opened fire with a traumatic weapon on a car in the courtyard of a residential building in the Podilskyi district in the morning; he was detained and explained his actions by a conflict with the driver, the National Police of Kyiv reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The report about the incident was received by law enforcement officers this morning.

Residents of the residential complex reported that an unknown person opened fire on a moving car - the police indicated.

Law enforcement officers, with the participation of criminal analysis specialists, as indicated, promptly located and detained the 35-year-old offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The man explained his actions by saying that he shot at the car with a traumatic weapon due to a conflict with the driver that occurred the day before. The owner of the vehicle was not injured - the police reported.

Investigators seized the instrument of the crime. A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought