Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
06:28 AM • 12227 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 17141 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 29422 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 50022 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 96506 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 102191 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 95291 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 76795 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 74401 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 53444 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
Publications
Exclusives
Man opened fire on a car in Kyiv: shooter explained conflict with driver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2712 views

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 35-year-old man was detained for shooting at a car with a traumatic weapon. The reason was a conflict with the driver that arose the day before.

Man opened fire on a car in Kyiv: shooter explained conflict with driver

In Kyiv, a man opened fire with a traumatic weapon on a car in the courtyard of a residential building in the Podilskyi district in the morning; he was detained and explained his actions by a conflict with the driver, the National Police of Kyiv reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The report about the incident was received by law enforcement officers this morning.

Residents of the residential complex reported that an unknown person opened fire on a moving car

- the police indicated.

Law enforcement officers, with the participation of criminal analysis specialists, as indicated, promptly located and detained the 35-year-old offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The man explained his actions by saying that he shot at the car with a traumatic weapon due to a conflict with the driver that occurred the day before. The owner of the vehicle was not injured

- the police reported.

Investigators seized the instrument of the crime. A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought22.07.25, 09:02 • 2880 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
