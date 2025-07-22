Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 4418 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 12154 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12449 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 28965 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107854 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 61748 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 92573 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 45480 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50721 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57505 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 15020 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 15676 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 11448 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikes01:47 AM • 8750 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 12956 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 4454 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 7142 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 9282 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 77943 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107827 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Odesa
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 118673 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 213328 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 229558 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 226440 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 226311 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

In Vasylkiv, an unknown person fired several shots at a Range Rover driver, who sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized. Police are searching for the assailant and have launched a criminal investigation into the attempted premeditated murder.

Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought

In Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, an unknown person fired several shots at the driver of a Range Rover. Police are searching for the shooter and have opened criminal proceedings for attempted premeditated murder, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police have launched criminal proceedings following a shooting in Vasylkiv. An unknown person approached a local resident's car and fired several shots at the driver. The victim has been hospitalized. Police are searching for the assailant.

- the police reported.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 21 at 10:50 PM in the city of Vasylkiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region: an unknown person on the street fired a weapon at a local resident who was in his own Range Rover car. The man sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

"Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder). The search for the shooter is currently underway," the police stated.

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter08.05.25, 16:30 • 33602 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Vasylkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9