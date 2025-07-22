Unknown person shot Range Rover driver in Kyiv region: shooter is being sought

In Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, an unknown person fired several shots at the driver of a Range Rover. Police are searching for the shooter and have opened criminal proceedings for attempted premeditated murder, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police have launched criminal proceedings following a shooting in Vasylkiv. An unknown person approached a local resident's car and fired several shots at the driver. The victim has been hospitalized. Police are searching for the assailant. - the police reported.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 21 at 10:50 PM in the city of Vasylkiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region: an unknown person on the street fired a weapon at a local resident who was in his own Range Rover car. The man sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

"Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder). The search for the shooter is currently underway," the police stated.

