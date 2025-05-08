A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

In the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a man opened fire on people, several people died, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter, the GUNP in the Kyiv region reports, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in Bucha district, which killed several people. Today, May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report that a man shot citizens in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka - police said.

Currently, all emergency services are reportedly working at the scene.

A special operation is being conducted to detain the perpetrator - police said.

