$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4462 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10183 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13598 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20764 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26222 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45754 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 50992 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54838 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38516 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52854 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1378 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17475 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45783 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54858 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100562 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34585 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52714 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55176 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85919 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134932 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9368 views

In the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Buchanskyi district, a man opened fire on people. Emergency services are working at the scene, a special operation is underway to detain the attacker.

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

In the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a man opened fire on people, several people died, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter, the GUNP in the Kyiv region reports, writes UNN.

Kyiv region police are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in Bucha district, which killed several people. Today, May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report that a man shot citizens in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka

- police said.

Currently, all emergency services are reportedly working at the scene.

A special operation is being conducted to detain the perpetrator

- police said.

Shooting occurred in a parking lot in Kyiv: what is known24.04.25, 12:47 • 5272 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54