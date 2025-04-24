Shooting occurred in a parking lot in Kyiv: what is known

This morning, a shooting occurred in a parking lot in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. A conflict arose between two men, one of whom fired a shot. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, the National Police in Kyiv reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Police officers are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in the Podilskyi district of the capital. Information about the shooting was received today around 10 a.m. It was preliminarily established that a conflict arose between two men in the parking lot, during which one of them fired a shot - reported the police.

A team of investigators and operatives from the territorial unit and patrol police crews immediately arrived at the scene.

"All participants in the event have been identified, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and the circumstances are being established. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved," the police said.

According to UNN, the incident occurred in the area of the "Warsaw" residential complex.

