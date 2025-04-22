Man was shot in Kyiv, police are investigating an attempted murder

$41.380.02
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands
April 21, 03:15 PM

April 21, 03:15 PM • 56546 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US
April 21, 02:13 PM

April 21, 02:13 PM • 49577 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed
April 21, 12:52 PM

April 21, 12:52 PM • 56935 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
April 21, 10:05 AM

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83314 views
Man was shot in Kyiv, police are investigating an attempted murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

Today, a man with a gunshot wound was found in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and are searching for those involved in the attempted premeditated murder.

Man was shot in Kyiv, police are investigating an attempted murder

In Kyiv, in the Svyatoshynskyi district, a man with a gunshot wound was found today, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and are looking for those involved, a criminal proceeding has been opened regarding attempted premeditated murder, the GUNP in Kyiv reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances of the incident as a result of which a man received a gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized.

- reported in the police.

Details

A report about the discovery of a man with a gunshot wound in the Svyatoshynskyi district of the capital was received today at 08:50.

The police, including canine handlers, and medics went to the scene. "At this time, medical assistance is being provided to the victim," the message says.

"Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances and are looking for persons involved in the crime," law enforcement officers said.

Investigators have launched a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted premeditated murder.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
