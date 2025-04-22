Man was shot in Kyiv, police are investigating an attempted murder

In Kyiv, in the Svyatoshynskyi district, a man with a gunshot wound was found today, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and are looking for those involved, a criminal proceeding has been opened regarding attempted premeditated murder, the GUNP in Kyiv reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances of the incident as a result of which a man received a gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized. - reported in the police.

Details

A report about the discovery of a man with a gunshot wound in the Svyatoshynskyi district of the capital was received today at 08:50.

The police, including canine handlers, and medics went to the scene. "At this time, medical assistance is being provided to the victim," the message says.

"Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances and are looking for persons involved in the crime," law enforcement officers said.

Investigators have launched a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted premeditated murder.

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained