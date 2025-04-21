Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: he has been detained

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a resident of Dnipro, while intoxicated, got into a fight with a man near a residential building, during which he fired shots from an automatic weapon. The perpetrator has been detained. This was told to a journalist of UNN by Hanna Starchevska, the spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

"On April 20 at 8:34 PM, a report was received from citizens stating that near house No. 5 on Kharkivska Street, in the city of Kamianske, an unknown man started shooting during a conflict. Upon arrival at the scene, it was established that a resident of Dnipro, born in 1980, while intoxicated, at the aforementioned address got into a fight with a man born in 1987, during which he fired shots from an automatic weapon, after which he fled the scene," - Starchevska said.

According to her, as a result of the hooligan actions, there were no casualties.

"By the measures taken, the latter was detained (Art. 208 CPCU). The weapon has been seized," - Starchevska informed.

