Rope snap on Kyiv cable car: case of boy's death sent to court

Five people will be prosecuted for the death of a 20-year-old man due to a cable snap on the ropeway across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against five individuals," the statement reads.

It is noted that these include the attraction's designer, the director of the company that won the tender for the construction of the ropeway, an expert who inspected the attraction, an entrepreneur who operated the ropeway since 2024, and a former technical supervision engineer of KP "Pleso".

The tragedy occurred on July 21, 2024: the steel cable of the attraction snapped, causing a 20-year-old boy to fall into the Dnipro and die.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that:

the attraction's designer made a number of miscalculations, including providing for the use of a cable that, by its functional purpose, cannot be used for attractions. This error ultimately led to the cable breaking;

the director of the company approved this technical project;

the expert of a private expert institution, who conducted the examination of the crossing for the entrepreneur to obtain permission to perform high-risk work, did not pay attention to the inconsistency of the installed cable with its intended purpose during the examination of the ropeway;

the individual entrepreneur (FOP) who took over the ropeway, according to the instructions, was supposed to conduct a daily inspection of the attraction before starting work and react to the improper condition of the cable.

"These four defendants will be tried for violating safety rules during high-risk work, which caused the death of people (Part 2, Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office reported.

"The former technical supervision engineer of KP "Pleso", who was responsible for the safe operation of the communal enterprise's facilities, according to his job duties, was supposed to exercise proper control over the condition of the attraction. He will be tried for official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office noted.

In July last year, a cable snapped during a descent from the tower of the ropeway attraction across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, causing a 20-year-old boy to fall into the water and drown.