Rope snap on Kyiv cable car: case of boy's death sent to court

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 6724 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 15469 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 30783 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 17783 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 27525 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 21627 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 36861 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127033 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64034 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94123 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.5m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 27052 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 29743 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 24901 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 23111 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 26867 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 21279 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 22620 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 30846 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 92268 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 130182 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 224363 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 239908 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 236282 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 236046 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Rope snap on Kyiv cable car: case of boy's death sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Five individuals, including a designer, company director, expert, entrepreneur, and former engineer of KP "Pleso", will be tried for the death of a 20-year-old young man due to a rope snap on the cable car across the Dnipro on July 21, 2024. The tragedy was caused by miscalculations in the project, the use of an unsuitable rope, and improper control over the attraction's condition.

Rope snap on Kyiv cable car: case of boy's death sent to court

Five people will be prosecuted for the death of a 20-year-old man due to a cable snap on the ropeway across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against five individuals," the statement reads.

It is noted that these include the attraction's designer, the director of the company that won the tender for the construction of the ropeway, an expert who inspected the attraction, an entrepreneur who operated the ropeway since 2024, and a former technical supervision engineer of KP "Pleso".

The tragedy occurred on July 21, 2024: the steel cable of the attraction snapped, causing a 20-year-old boy to fall into the Dnipro and die.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that:

  • the attraction's designer made a number of miscalculations, including providing for the use of a cable that, by its functional purpose, cannot be used for attractions. This error ultimately led to the cable breaking;
    • the director of the company approved this technical project;
      • the expert of a private expert institution, who conducted the examination of the crossing for the entrepreneur to obtain permission to perform high-risk work, did not pay attention to the inconsistency of the installed cable with its intended purpose during the examination of the ropeway;
        • the individual entrepreneur (FOP) who took over the ropeway, according to the instructions, was supposed to conduct a daily inspection of the attraction before starting work and react to the improper condition of the cable.

          "These four defendants will be tried for violating safety rules during high-risk work, which caused the death of people (Part 2, Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office reported.

          "The former technical supervision engineer of KP "Pleso", who was responsible for the safe operation of the communal enterprise's facilities, according to his job duties, was supposed to exercise proper control over the condition of the attraction. He will be tried for official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office noted.

          Addition

          In July last year, a cable snapped during a descent from the tower of the ropeway attraction across the Dnipro River in Kyiv, causing a 20-year-old boy to fall into the water and drown.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          KyivCrimes and emergencies
          Dnieper
          Kyiv
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9