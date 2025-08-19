The Supreme Court returned Kyiv residents access to the Dnipro near the elite residential complex

The private company's ownership of hydraulic structures in the Berkovshchyna tract has been terminated by a court decision. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The Supreme Court terminated the private company's ownership of bank protection (hydraulic structures) in the Berkovshchyna tract, within the coastal protection strip of the Dnipro River, with a total area of over 2.3 thousand square meters.

It is specified which district of Kyiv and street are being referred to:

This is Dniprovska Naberezhna Street, 14, in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

The territorial community was restricted in its legal right, but prosecutors and the court restored justice

The hydraulic structures, which according to technical documentation are made in the form of an embankment almost 500 sq.m. long, perform erosion protection functions.

The private company registered private ownership rights to them in 2020.

At the same time, these bank protection structures are located on a communal land plot of the water fund with an area of over 3.1 hectares and a value of over UAH 67 million within the coastal protection strip of the Dnipro River. - states the post of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

Important:

registration of private ownership rights to hydraulic structures leads to the withdrawal of the water fund land plot from the ownership of the territorial community;

this creates restrictions for residents in unhindered and free access to the Dnipro River.

This was emphasized by the prosecutors. The Supreme Court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments: ownership of a hydraulic structure cannot be registered to anyone.

The court put an end to this case – access to the Dnipro embankment should be available to everyone, not just residents of one residential complex.

Recall

Law enforcement agencies reported suspicion to two company executives for legalizing (laundering) property obtained by criminal means on a particularly large scale – this refers to over UAH 160 million in the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge in Kyiv.