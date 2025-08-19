121 combat engagements took place at the front: a third in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on August 19, there were 121 combat engagements on the front, 40 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched three missile strikes using eight missiles, 52 air strikes, dropping 73 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1909 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3740 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, carried out 175 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Zahryzove, and Stepova Novoselivka; the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 18 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, Yampil, and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka; five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Pereizne and towards Fedorivka.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka; two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 40 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 139 occupiers were neutralized, 85 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an artillery system, 27 unmanned aerial vehicles, and eight units of automotive equipment; an artillery system, two vehicles, and nine shelters for enemy personnel were also damaged. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temirivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Kamyshivakha. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance four times but were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

230 out of 270 drones and 6 out of 10 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine