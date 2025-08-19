230 out of 270 drones and 6 out of 10 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 5 of which were ballistic. 230 drones and 6 missiles, including 2 ballistic ones, were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 19 (from 8:00 PM on August 18), the enemy attacked with 280 air attack means: 270 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia; 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov, Voronezh regions of Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; 5 X-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 236 air targets: 230 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types; 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; 4 X-101 cruise missiles. 4 missile hits and 40 UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

