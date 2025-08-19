$41.340.11
August 18, 07:57 PM • 20878 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 41975 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 28251 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 24266 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 33866 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 82109 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49665 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 80078 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48165 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 135806 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Poltava region, causing hits and falling debris in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Administrative buildings of energy enterprises were damaged, and 1590 subscribers were left without electricity.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages

In the Poltava region, Russian troops attacked Kremenchuk and Lubny districts overnight, there were hits, administrative buildings of energy enterprises were damaged, 1590 consumers were left without electricity, said acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. Hits and falling debris were recorded in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Administrative buildings of local energy sector enterprises were damaged.

- wrote Kohut.

According to him, in Lubny district, "as a result of the attack, 1471 household and 119 legal subscribers were left without electricity."

According to him, units of the State Emergency Service and energy workers are working to overcome the consequences of the attack.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kohut emphasized.

Julia Shramko

