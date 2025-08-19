Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages

In the Poltava region, Russian troops attacked Kremenchuk and Lubny districts overnight, there were hits, administrative buildings of energy enterprises were damaged, 1590 consumers were left without electricity, said acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. Hits and falling debris were recorded in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Administrative buildings of local energy sector enterprises were damaged. - wrote Kohut.

According to him, in Lubny district, "as a result of the attack, 1471 household and 119 legal subscribers were left without electricity."

According to him, units of the State Emergency Service and energy workers are working to overcome the consequences of the attack.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kohut emphasized.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district: one person wounded