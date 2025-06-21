Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district: one person wounded

On the night of Saturday, June 21, 2025, the enemy once again launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region. One person sustained moderately severe injuries. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA) Volodymyr Kohut, as conveyed by UNN.

The enemy once again launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region. Most of the attack means were shot down by air defense forces and assets. - stated the official's post.

According to the head of the Poltava RMA, direct hits and falling debris were recorded in the Kremenchuk district at energy infrastructure facilities and in open areas.

"Units of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences. One person sustained injuries of moderate severity," he added.

To recall

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on Poltava region, Kremenchuk. Hits were recorded on energy and agricultural infrastructure, with damage to buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a spit in the face of all international community's attempts to stop the war.