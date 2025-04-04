$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13381 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23531 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61894 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120056 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388018 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308012 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213270 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243985 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127957 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308018 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1280 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12297 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42389 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70496 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56375 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

FAB-500

500 Kg unguided aerial bomb
News by theme

Russians shelled Kupianshchyna: there are wounded and destruction

On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

War • March 16, 11:31 PM • 17424 views

Ordered to destroy Oskil dam in Kharkiv region: two Russian generals served with suspicion notice

The SBU served notice of suspicion to Russian generals Tsokov and Makovetsky for the destruction of the Oskilske Reservoir dam. The environmental damage is estimated at UAH 4 billion, and over 120 square kilometers of territory are flooded.

War • February 21, 01:14 PM • 25720 views

Russian plane drops another half-ton bomb on Belgorod region

An unexploded FAB-500 bomb that fell from a Russian aircraft was found near the village of Mukhanivka in the Belgorod region of Russia. The munition landed 500 meters away from residential buildings, with no casualties.

War • January 28, 08:52 PM • 28701 views

135 miners trapped at a depth of 1300 meters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: rescue details

An accident occurred at the mine's substation, which trapped 135 miners at a depth of more than 1,300 meters. Thanks to the joint actions of the SES rescuers and the company's specialists, all miners were rescued.

Crimes and emergencies • January 22, 10:13 PM • 28082 views

SES sappers defuse FAB-500 bomb in Mykolaiv region

A FAB-500 landmine bomb was discovered in the Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous item in a safe area.

Society • January 20, 05:17 PM • 38486 views

Russia's strike in Zaporizhzhia: the National Police reported 63 victims

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 63 people were injured and 13 people were killed. Police rescued 5 people, and a day of mourning has been declared in the city tomorrow.

War • January 8, 07:30 PM • 24527 views

The number of victims has increased to 33: search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed

After two strikes by the FAB-500 on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed and 33 injured. Search and rescue operations have been completed, and the police have rescued 5 people.

War • January 8, 07:11 PM • 23078 views

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 32

A Russian attack with guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people and wounded 32. Twenty-eight vehicles were damaged, including a 13-year-old girl.

War • January 8, 05:56 PM • 23172 views

Russia dropped almost 160 bombs on its own and occupied territory of Ukraine – Mass media

In 2024, the Russian Federation accidentally dropped 159 FAB bombs on its territory and the occupied lands of Ukraine. In the latest incident in the Belgorod region, 100 people were evacuated due to the fall of a 250 kg bomb.

War • December 1, 10:47 AM • 23057 views

russian plane drops another bomb on a village 6 km from belgorod

An unexploded FAB-500 bomb was found near the village of pushkarnoye, 6 km from belgorod. Another munition came down from a russian aircraft unexpectedly.

War • October 31, 03:56 PM • 20071 views

Russia's repeated strike on Kharkiv killed 4 people: the consequences are shown

As a result of the night strike of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, 4 people were killed, including two young men and two elderly women. Three private houses were destroyed, 17 residential buildings and 6 cars were damaged.

War • October 29, 07:28 AM • 17062 views

Russian aviation drops another bomb on Belgorod region

A FAB-500 was found in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. ASTRA estimates that this is at least the 128th bomb that fell on Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine between March and October.

War • October 14, 07:11 AM • 16452 views

Occupants attacked 13 settlements in Donetsk region: three people were killed and eight wounded

Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring eight. A total of 2,949 hostile attacks were recorded, and 30 civilian objects were damaged.

War • October 12, 08:40 AM • 23855 views

Farmer finds S-300 missile fragments in the middle of a field in Kyiv region

In Boryspil district, a farmer discovered the remains of an S-300 missile in his field. The SES sappers confirmed the safety of the discovery, removed it and provided conditions for further work in the field.

War • October 6, 05:34 PM • 37718 views

Farmer finds 500-kilogram FAB bomb in field in Zaporizhzhia region

A local farmer found a FAB-500 high-explosive aircraft bomb in his field. The SES sappers removed and destroyed the explosive object, urging him not to touch suspicious findings.

War • October 2, 11:32 AM • 14335 views

Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: death toll reached 5 people

A 72-year-old woman who was hit by a FAB-500 on a residential building in Kharkiv on September 24 died in hospital. The total death toll reached 5 people, 34 people were injured.

War • September 26, 07:48 AM • 18008 views

Russian FAB-500 unexploded bomb found near Sumy bridge

An unexploded enemy FAB-500 bomb is found and defused near the Kharytonenko Bridge in Sumy. At night, 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy region.

War • September 26, 06:04 AM • 16984 views

Sounds of explosions were heard in Kharkiv - mayor

On the night of September 25, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city and its suburbs, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

Society • September 24, 10:48 PM • 21267 views

Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy dropped a bomb on a bread factory, one person was killed and 8 were injured

Russian troops attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb. The attack killed one person and injured eight, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

War • September 24, 03:40 PM • 14993 views

Russia's strike on Myrnohrad: RMA tells about the damage

One person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. A 9-storey building, 6 multi-storey buildings, a pharmacy, a cinema and 2 shops were damaged.

War • August 17, 06:09 PM • 84801 views

Russia fired at 12 settlements in Donetsk region: 12 wounded

Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring 12 people. Forty-one civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, infrastructure and communications.

War • August 7, 07:04 AM • 27265 views

SES bomb squad seizes and destroys FAB-500 bomb in Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, bomb squad of the State Emergency Service seized and destroyed a FAB-500 bomb. Over the past day, 41 explosive devices were found in the area, and 7.53 hectares of territory were inspected.

Society • August 6, 01:53 PM • 31525 views

Donetsk region: Russian army launches 11 missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad at night

At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.

War • August 3, 07:20 AM • 31740 views