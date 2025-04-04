On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
The SBU served notice of suspicion to Russian generals Tsokov and Makovetsky for the destruction of the Oskilske Reservoir dam. The environmental damage is estimated at UAH 4 billion, and over 120 square kilometers of territory are flooded.
An unexploded FAB-500 bomb that fell from a Russian aircraft was found near the village of Mukhanivka in the Belgorod region of Russia. The munition landed 500 meters away from residential buildings, with no casualties.
An accident occurred at the mine's substation, which trapped 135 miners at a depth of more than 1,300 meters. Thanks to the joint actions of the SES rescuers and the company's specialists, all miners were rescued.
A FAB-500 landmine bomb was discovered in the Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous item in a safe area.
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 63 people were injured and 13 people were killed. Police rescued 5 people, and a day of mourning has been declared in the city tomorrow.
After two strikes by the FAB-500 on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed and 33 injured. Search and rescue operations have been completed, and the police have rescued 5 people.
A Russian attack with guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people and wounded 32. Twenty-eight vehicles were damaged, including a 13-year-old girl.
In 2024, the Russian Federation accidentally dropped 159 FAB bombs on its territory and the occupied lands of Ukraine. In the latest incident in the Belgorod region, 100 people were evacuated due to the fall of a 250 kg bomb.
An unexploded FAB-500 bomb was found near the village of pushkarnoye, 6 km from belgorod. Another munition came down from a russian aircraft unexpectedly.
As a result of the night strike of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, 4 people were killed, including two young men and two elderly women. Three private houses were destroyed, 17 residential buildings and 6 cars were damaged.
A FAB-500 was found in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. ASTRA estimates that this is at least the 128th bomb that fell on Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine between March and October.
Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring eight. A total of 2,949 hostile attacks were recorded, and 30 civilian objects were damaged.
In Boryspil district, a farmer discovered the remains of an S-300 missile in his field. The SES sappers confirmed the safety of the discovery, removed it and provided conditions for further work in the field.
A local farmer found a FAB-500 high-explosive aircraft bomb in his field. The SES sappers removed and destroyed the explosive object, urging him not to touch suspicious findings.
A 72-year-old woman who was hit by a FAB-500 on a residential building in Kharkiv on September 24 died in hospital. The total death toll reached 5 people, 34 people were injured.
An unexploded enemy FAB-500 bomb is found and defused near the Kharytonenko Bridge in Sumy. At night, 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Sumy region.
On the night of September 25, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city and its suburbs, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.
Russian troops attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb. The attack killed one person and injured eight, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA.
One person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. A 9-storey building, 6 multi-storey buildings, a pharmacy, a cinema and 2 shops were damaged.
Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring 12 people. Forty-one civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, infrastructure and communications.
In Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, bomb squad of the State Emergency Service seized and destroyed a FAB-500 bomb. Over the past day, 41 explosive devices were found in the area, and 7.53 hectares of territory were inspected.
At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.