Russian aviation drops another bomb on Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
A FAB-500 was found in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. ASTRA estimates that this is at least the 128th bomb that fell on Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine between March and October.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have again dropped a bomb on the Belgorod region of Russia, the ASTRA telegram channel reports, UNN writes.
Details
According to ASTRA's sources in the emergency services of the Belgorod region, "On October 10, a FAB-500 was found in the Shebekinsky urban district, a few kilometers from the village of Neklyudovo. There were no casualties or damage.
Addendum
ASTRA estimates that these are at least 128 bombs that fell on Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine between March and October of this year. The most frequent types of bombs reportedly fell were FAB-250 and FAB-500.
In early July, a FAB-3000 reportedly fell from a Russian plane for the first time in the Belgorod region and exploded in a field near Shebekino.
