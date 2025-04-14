Former Minister of Defense of Poland from "Law and Justice" (PiS) Mariusz Błaszczak, in his comments on political debates in Poland, also touched upon the topic of Ukraine and the war waged by the Russian Federation. The politician was supposed to comment on Trump's response to the Russian attack on Sumy, but he deviated from the issue of Russian terror, generalizing the topic of "who is to blame for the war" in his conclusion.

Mariusz Błaszczak refused to comment on Donald Trump's words regarding the Russian attack on Sumy. As you know, the US President reacted to the attack on Sumy, but did not mention Russia directly. In response to the death of more than 30 and the injury of more than 100 civilians in Sumy as a result of Russian ballistic missiles, Trump said: "I think it's terrible. I was told they made a mistake.."

But here's how Mariusz Błaszczak, the former Minister of Defense of Poland and now the head of the PiS party, got out of this issue.



According to RMF24, Mariusz Błaszczak believes that "we need to look at this from a broader perspective." The politician emphasized that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are responsible for this war. This is how Błaszczak commented.

The politician stated that it is in Poland's interest to maintain good relations with the United States, and the current diplomacy is not doing very well with this. Błaszczak summarized that Poland's security depends mainly "on ourselves," the politician told the Polish media.

