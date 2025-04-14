Former Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak: Merkel and Scholz are responsible for the war in Ukraine

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15068 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13223 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18653 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28126 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60275 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57077 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33393 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59462 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106485 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165335 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15080 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48222 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60284 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57085 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165337 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21017 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20477 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22170 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24134 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26776 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Former Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak: Merkel and Scholz are responsible for the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26177 views

Former Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated that Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz are to blame for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Former Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak: Merkel and Scholz are responsible for the war in Ukraine

Former Minister of Defense of Poland from "Law and Justice" (PiS) Mariusz Błaszczak, in his comments on political debates in Poland, also touched upon the topic of Ukraine and the war waged by the Russian Federation. The politician was supposed to comment on Trump's response to the Russian attack on Sumy, but he deviated from the issue of Russian terror, generalizing the topic of "who is to blame for the war" in his conclusion.

UNN reports with reference to RMF24.

Details

Mariusz Błaszczak refused to comment on Donald Trump's words regarding the Russian attack on Sumy. As you know, the US President reacted to the attack on Sumy, but did not mention Russia directly. In response to the death of more than 30 and the injury of more than 100 civilians in Sumy as a result of Russian ballistic missiles, Trump said: "I think it's terrible. I was told they made a mistake.."

But here's how Mariusz Błaszczak, the former Minister of Defense of Poland and now the head of the PiS party, got out of this issue.

According to RMF24, Mariusz Błaszczak believes that "we need to look at this from a broader perspective." The politician emphasized that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are responsible for this war. This is how Błaszczak commented.

The politician stated that it is in Poland's interest to maintain good relations with the United States, and the current diplomacy is not doing very well with this. Błaszczak summarized that Poland's security depends mainly "on ourselves," the politician told the Polish media.

Let us remind you

Błaszczak stated that the Polish army may have 300,000 soldiers during the great military oath at the celebration of the 16th Mechanized Division on the Grunwald fields.

Duda: Only Trump can force Russia to stop the war in Ukraine13.04.25, 06:35 • 38870 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79