Even organized a McDonald's: Chinese citizens taken prisoner are satisfied with Ukraine's attitude towards them

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14563 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12783 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18267 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27763 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59655 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56634 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33279 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59443 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106439 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165052 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14563 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47568 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59655 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56634 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165052 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20535 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20354 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22061 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24030 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26682 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Even organized a McDonald's: Chinese citizens taken prisoner are satisfied with Ukraine's attitude towards them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12055 views

Chinese citizen Zhang Renbo said he was satisfied with Ukraine's attitude after being taken prisoner. They were provided with food from McDonald's, ensuring good conditions of detention.

Even organized a McDonald's: Chinese citizens taken prisoner are satisfied with Ukraine's attitude towards them

Captured Chinese citizen Zhang Renbo stated that he is satisfied with the treatment they receive in Ukraine, and said that they were even provided with McDonald's food. He stated this during a press conference, reports UNN

Details

Before I got to the war, I said almost nothing about Ukraine, mostly just some information from the news. But after we were captured, we were taken to a safe place, we are treated well, we were even provided with McDonald's. And in general, we are treated well and have good impressions

- said Renbo.

At the beginning of the press conference, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko said that after providing emergency assistance, both foreigners were handed over to the SBU for the necessary investigative and procedural actions, and they were transferred to Kyiv.

Here they are held in proper conditions that meet all the conditions of the Geneva Convention regarding the detention and treatment of prisoners of war

- said Dekhtyarenko.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79