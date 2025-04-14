Even organized a McDonald's: Chinese citizens taken prisoner are satisfied with Ukraine's attitude towards them

Captured Chinese citizen Zhang Renbo stated that he is satisfied with the treatment they receive in Ukraine, and said that they were even provided with McDonald's food. He stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Before I got to the war, I said almost nothing about Ukraine, mostly just some information from the news. But after we were captured, we were taken to a safe place, we are treated well, we were even provided with McDonald's. And in general, we are treated well and have good impressions - said Renbo.

At the beginning of the press conference, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko said that after providing emergency assistance, both foreigners were handed over to the SBU for the necessary investigative and procedural actions, and they were transferred to Kyiv.

Here they are held in proper conditions that meet all the conditions of the Geneva Convention regarding the detention and treatment of prisoners of war - said Dekhtyarenko.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.