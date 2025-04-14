A captured Chinese man told how he ended up in the Russian army despite warnings from the PRC authorities

Chinese prisoner of war Wang Guangjun, who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine, said that he wanted to get a job as a military medic in the Russian army, but once in the army of the occupiers, he was forced to take up arms. He also explained that the Chinese government had warned that Chinese citizens should not go to Ukraine.

Guangjun said this during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Wang Guangjun said that being a soldier in China is very respectful, they have a high status. But not everyone can get the opportunity to serve in the Chinese army, so they may be tempted to serve elsewhere.

He noted that Chinese citizens usually use intermediaries, especially foreigners, to get into the army.

When asked if he understood that he would eventually have to fight against Ukrainians, Wang replied that he was not going to take up arms.

I wanted to get a job related to medical rehabilitation, because I was doing this job in China and through an intermediary I was looking for just such a job, but there, when I was already in the army, there was no other choice and I had to do the job that I was assigned to - he explained.

Wang added that the Chinese authorities warn their citizens against participating in any armed conflicts, including the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Before we went to Russia, the government warned that Chinese citizens should not go to Russia and places where there are hostilities - said the prisoner of war.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Chinese citizens fighting on the side of Russia are mercenaries and are not connected with the Chinese authorities. Reuters notes that the military from China have minimal training and do not have a noticeable impact on the actions of the Russian army. A former representative of Western intelligence told Reuters that about 200 Chinese mercenaries are participating in the war on the side of Russia, with whom official Beijing has no connection.