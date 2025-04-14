A captured Chinese citizen said that a Ukrainian commander saved him from death after a chemical attack

A Chinese prisoner of war told how a Ukrainian commander saved him from Russian shelling and protected him from death from chemical weapons used by the Russians. A Chinese citizen who fought on the side of Russia and was captured by Ukrainian soldiers also said that he was impressed by the humane treatment of him by the Armed Forces. This was reported by Wang Guangjun at a press conference of prisoners of war of Chinese citizens, reports UNN correspondent.

We came under fire in a Ukrainian dugout. And it was probably some kind of chemical weapon, because it was impossible to breathe the gas that was sprayed. The Ukrainian commander commanded what to do, where to hide, in order to survive during this shelling - said Wang Guangjun.

The prisoner of war explained that he did not know how the fortifications were arranged, so he did not understand where exactly he needed to run to hide. But he shared that at the last moment, when he almost lost consciousness, the commander of the Armed Forces saved him.

When the forces left, I began to lose consciousness, because I could not breathe, then I felt someone grab me by the collar and pull me out of this hole into the air. Due to the action of the gas, there were very large secretions in my nose and mouth. It affected my eyesight, I can't see very well now either - said Wang.

According to him, at that time a group of soldiers managed to hide in the neighboring forest. Wang was impressed that the Ukrainian soldiers rescued and helped him despite their own injuries.

There were three of us, we were getting out under the shelling under the leadership of the Ukrainian commander, and one person out of three died from the shelling. It took us about three to four hours to get there, so I was deeply impressed by the Ukrainian soldiers who helped us get out, even though they were wounded at that moment - noted Wang.

He added that at that terrible moment, the only thing he could think about was "to have my mother nearby. There were no other thoughts." The prisoner of war added that after this incident, he returned to the previous dugout with the Ukrainian soldiers and had been there for the last time.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of the interrogation of Chinese citizens who were captured by Ukrainian soldiers. One of them said that he took up arms for the first time, and the other noted that a Ukrainian soldier saved his life when the Russians dropped a gas shell on him.

