A week of activity and new opportunities: horoscope for all zodiac signs for the period from April 14 to April 21

The week of April 14-21 will be a period of activity, unexpected breakthroughs and new opportunities. What awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

This week we will begin to move into a more dynamic and vibrant rhythm. Energy is awakening, and the Universe seems to turn on the "fiery mode." This is facilitated by two key astrological events: the transition of Mercury and Mars into fire signs, as well as the ongoing parade of planets, which finally "squeezes" us out of the swampy uncertainty of recent weeks - said the astrologer.

Parade of planets and blurred boundaries between worlds

As Bazilenko noted, a rare celestial configuration persists throughout the week: a parade of planets, including Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune and the Ascending Node Rahu. This creates an unusual mixture of energies on the border of Pisces and Aries. "We still feel the influence of a slow, viscous period, as if we are making our way through an emotional swamp. But we are already beginning to feel: a wave of determination and desire to act is rising inside. It is towards the middle and second half of spring that the energy of fire will begin to push us forward," the astrologer said.

Mercury comes out of retrograde and moves into Aries

From April 16, Mercury leaves Pisces and moves into Aries. According to the astrologer, this is one of the most desirable astrological turns of recent weeks.

"If earlier we felt confusion, lack of clarity, slow processes and difficulties in negotiations, now new communication channels, fresh ideas and inner clarity open up before us," Bazilenko said.

Magnetic storms in April 2025: when to expect

According to her, Aries gives Mercury impulse, speed, courage and clarity. We are again ready to learn, talk, share thoughts and make decisions quickly and confidently.

"However, in the first days after the transition — April 17 and 18 — Mercury will be in exact conjunction with Neptune. This can again create a feeling of fog: promises may not be serious, loud statements may be illusory. Try not to make key decisions on these days," the astrologer advises.

But from the end of the week we will begin to feel: thinking becomes clearer, energy turns on, information moves freely, Bazilenko pointed out.

Mars in Leo: energy of will and action with fire

"On April 19, Mars, the planet of activity and determination, moves into the fiery sign of Leo. Before that, he was in Cancer for a long time, where our activity was more emotional, actions were indecisive, and energy was unstable. We acted out of feelings, not out of will. Often this led to laziness, apathy, oversaturation with emotions.

Now everything is changing.

Mars in Leo is power, will, a manifestation of leadership. We will have the strength and determination to realize what has been postponed for a long time. The desire to act will be accompanied by charisma and courage," Bazilenko said.

In addition, a harmonious aspect is formed between Mercury and Mars, enhanced by a sextile to Uranus. This creates a powerful configuration that gives:

energy restart;

promotion of stalled projects;

breakthrough in communications, technology and education;

unexpectedly rapid and constructive turns in business.

Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions

Global processes: clarity in the political arena

As Bazilenko noted, until this moment there was uncertainty on the world stage: processes were taking place behind the scenes, devoid of a clear form. But with the transition of planets into fire signs, we will begin to observe concrete actions and results. This will be noticeable both at the level of interstate relations and negotiations, as well as in economics, science, technology, education, and international trade.

"Caution: a tense aspect is approaching! Immediately after Mars moves into Leo, a tense opposition to Pluto begins to form. This is the last wave of the aspect, which was already active:

in October–November 2024;

in January 2025 (on the retrograde of Mars).

Now we are waiting for the final chord," Bazilenko believes.

As the astrologer explained, Mars is the planet of conflict, Pluto is the highest will, transformation and mass processes. Their opposition is always a risk of escalation of aggression, pressure, military or natural events.

According to her, tension will increase from April 18, and already next week (from April 21) the Great Cross will form in the sky — one of the most tense configurations of the year.

Therefore, in the remaining days of this week it is important to:

to act;

complete postponed tasks;

eliminate weaknesses in plans;

do not give in to irritation;

avoid pressure and aggression.;

Rhythms of the Moon — the emotional background of the week

- Until April 14–15, the Moon is in Scorpio: depth of emotions, anxiety is possible.

- April 16–17 — in Sagittarius: more philosophical mood, but on the 17th — opposition to Jupiter — ambitions can interfere with harmony.

- April 18–20 — the Moon in Capricorn: practicality, self-control. But Friday and Saturday — tension to the stellium of planets, irritability is possible.

It is especially important to avoid sharp conflicts, because Mars is already beginning to oppose Pluto.

"Result: get involved in life — but wisely.

Now is a key moment for a breakthrough. Energy opens up, but a tense period is already approaching behind it. Use the current week to:

return to activity;

establish dialogue;

complete internal rushing and confidently take a step forward.

Aries

The week will bring you a breakthrough after a long stagnation. Good luck comes with interesting offers and opportunities to realize what has been conceived for a long time. In the middle of the week you will experience spiritual uplift and insights. In the second half of the week — success in the material sphere.

Taurus

Period of internal transformation. You will rethink your goals and desires — and immediately feel how things begin to move. Expect productive meetings, useful information and the opportunity to solve household issues that have been bothering you for a long time.

Gemini

The beginning of the week is an active implementation of tasks, contacts and plans. In the second half - you will want solitude and self-reflection. Nevertheless, the week can bring financial success, as well as interesting news and meetings.

Cancers

You have been on a wave of energy, despite external obstacles - now everything you have invested in begins to bear fruit. Expect interesting offers and projects. Do not miss the chance to change your life for the better - be active!

Lions

You will feel a surge of strength and inspiration. You will literally have a second wind. Do not be afraid of unexpected offers: a promotion, a transition to a new job or a breakthrough in the project is possible. Accept challenges - these are your opportunities.

Virgins

Breakthrough week. All stagnant processes can suddenly move off the ground. Decisions will come quickly. Take risks, be creative - and you will definitely be successful.

Libra

A week of enhanced communication, partnership and new contacts. Possible offers for cooperation or trips that you did not plan. Signing papers and contracts will bring you long-term benefits. Be open to change.

Scorpions

A very busy week, especially for those who have been waiting for changes for a long time. Possible offers for a change of job, a transition to a new field, as well as improvement of health. Everything that was stalled will get an impetus to development.

Sagittarius

Unexpected creative inspiration or even a spontaneous vacation will help you recover. Good luck in love will accompany you. And also - joy from communicating with children or pleasant news from them.

Capricorns

Home, family, roots - these are the main topics of the week. Possible trips to relatives, return to their homeland, changes in housing or successful real estate transactions. You will be supported by loved ones. Be open to the new and unexpected.

Aquarius

A very creative period. Bright ideas, unexpected acquaintances, trips and purchases await you. A great time to start learning - knowledge will be absorbed easily and usefully. Breakthroughs in personal and professional communication are possible.

Fish

The week will force you to get out of your comfort zone and act. This will bring financial success and new sources of income. Possible offers of cooperation, finding an investor or supporting a project. The main thing is not to be lazy.