Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko rescued passengers from a bus that caught fire during a missile attack in the center of Sumy on April 13. The boy broke the window, opened the locked doors from the outside and helped other passengers get out, and then helped other victims on the street. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

His photos of that day went around the world. With his actions, he saved the lives of others. 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko and his mother found themselves in the epicenter of yesterday's Russian attack on Sumy - they were traveling by bus to training. Despite the strong explosion, fire and panic, the boy broke the window, opened the locked doors from the outside and helped other passengers get out. And then he helped other victims already on the street - said Klymenko.

He noted that the boy is currently in the hospital with head and arm wounds.

Without unnecessary details, he says: "I just did what I could." Now the whole country thanks Kyrylo for his act. He is our new generation of Heroes: brave, decisive and selfless - added Klymenko.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said that Kyrylo is a student of Sumy Secondary School No. 4 and a graduate of the city municipal institution "Children's and Youth Sports School of Freestyle Wrestling".

Despite the injuries - the boy has three fragments in his head - Kyrylo broke the window, jumped out of the burning bus and opened the door from the outside, helping to save those who were still alive. He rescued others while being wounded himself. Kyrylo is currently under medical supervision. One fragment has already been removed. Ahead - treatment and recovery. And all this time with him - the love of his mother, the care of doctors and our boundless pride - noted in the ministry.

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and wounding 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.

