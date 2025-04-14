$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13759 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:15 AM • 12099 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 17680 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27210 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58739 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

06:47 AM • 55998 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33107 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 59400 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106324 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164686 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 159246 views

During the missile attack in Sumy, 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko broke the window and helped passengers escape from the burning bus. The boy was injured, but saved many.

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko rescued passengers from a bus that caught fire during a missile attack in the center of Sumy on April 13. The boy broke the window, opened the locked doors from the outside and helped other passengers get out, and then helped other victims on the street. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

His photos of that day went around the world. With his actions, he saved the lives of others. 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko and his mother found themselves in the epicenter of yesterday's Russian attack on Sumy - they were traveling by bus to training. Despite the strong explosion, fire and panic, the boy broke the window, opened the locked doors from the outside and helped other passengers get out. And then he helped other victims already on the street 

- said Klymenko.

He noted that the boy is currently in the hospital with head and arm wounds.

Without unnecessary details, he says: "I just did what I could." Now the whole country thanks Kyrylo for his act. He is our new generation of Heroes: brave, decisive and selfless 

- added Klymenko.

Let's add

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said that Kyrylo is a student of Sumy Secondary School No. 4 and a graduate of the city municipal institution "Children's and Youth Sports School of Freestyle Wrestling".

Despite the injuries - the boy has three fragments in his head - Kyrylo broke the window, jumped out of the burning bus and opened the door from the outside, helping to save those who were still alive. He rescued others while being wounded himself. Kyrylo is currently under medical supervision. One fragment has already been removed. Ahead - treatment and recovery. And all this time with him - the love of his mother, the care of doctors and our boundless pride 

- noted in the ministry.

Let's remind

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and wounding 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.

The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy14.04.25, 11:27 • 9706 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Igor Klymenko
Sums
