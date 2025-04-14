The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2830 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20153 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16859 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21907 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31084 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64875 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60612 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34121 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59680 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106994 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20153 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53425 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64875 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60613 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167606 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24796 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21439 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23053 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24932 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27547 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9706 views

Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy. 34 people died, including two children, 117 were injured. The police showed the first minutes after the attack.

The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile attack on civilians in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and wounding 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack, reports UNN.

Sumy. Palm Sunday. A day when willow branches symbolize life, hope and peace. A day when the hearts of Ukrainians are filled with faith in a bright future and prayer for their loved ones and for our land

- the message reads.

However, for the residents of Sumy, who were subjected to a missile strike by the Russians, the holiday became a time of pain and sorrow.

But this day became a day of pain and black sorrow for the whole of Ukraine. The missile strike on peaceful Sumy is another painful scar on the heart of our country. Russia has brought death again. Innocent people died, including children

- said law enforcement officers.

Patrol police officers, together with employees of other services, worked at the scene.

"Among the ruins, smoke, tears and pain... They helped the victims, rescued those who could still be saved," the police said.

The National Police also reminded that this terrorist attack is another reminder of what kind of enemy we are dealing with.

"Today, Ukraine is once again seeing the true face of the enemy. We will stand. We remember every name. Eternal memory to all the dead and speedy recovery to the wounded," the National Police summed up.

Addition

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad lowered national flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the victims and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Sums
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09