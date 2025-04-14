The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile attack on civilians in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and wounding 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack, reports UNN.

Sumy. Palm Sunday. A day when willow branches symbolize life, hope and peace. A day when the hearts of Ukrainians are filled with faith in a bright future and prayer for their loved ones and for our land - the message reads.

However, for the residents of Sumy, who were subjected to a missile strike by the Russians, the holiday became a time of pain and sorrow.

But this day became a day of pain and black sorrow for the whole of Ukraine. The missile strike on peaceful Sumy is another painful scar on the heart of our country. Russia has brought death again. Innocent people died, including children - said law enforcement officers.

Patrol police officers, together with employees of other services, worked at the scene.

"Among the ruins, smoke, tears and pain... They helped the victims, rescued those who could still be saved," the police said.

The National Police also reminded that this terrorist attack is another reminder of what kind of enemy we are dealing with.

"Today, Ukraine is once again seeing the true face of the enemy. We will stand. We remember every name. Eternal memory to all the dead and speedy recovery to the wounded," the National Police summed up.

Addition

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad lowered national flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the victims and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.