British Ministry of Defense: Russian losses in Ukraine have exceeded 130,000 since the beginning of 2025

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13696 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12045 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17634 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27166 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58671 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55952 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33094 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59396 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106313 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164656 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13705 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46581 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58682 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55959 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164661 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19889 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20221 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21935 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23914 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26567 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

British Ministry of Defense: Russian losses in Ukraine have exceeded 130,000 since the beginning of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145478 views

According to British intelligence estimates, total Russian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have reached approximately 138,000 killed and wounded. In March 2025, daily losses averaged 1,300 people.

British Ministry of Defense: Russian losses in Ukraine have exceeded 130,000 since the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the total losses of Russians in Ukraine probably amounted to about 138,000 killed and wounded. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense on the X social network page, reports UNN.

Details

The British Ministry of Defense, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports that Russian losses in March 2025 amounted to 1,300 people. For comparison, in February 2025, Russian losses amounted to 1,250 people, and at the end of 2024 - 1,600 people.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the increase in the level of losses continued in early April 2025. This probably reflects an increase in Russian attacks along the front line.

In total, the Russians have lost more than 920,000 people since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the statement said.

Russia has likely suffered approximately 138,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the conflict with Ukraine as of 2025. (..)
Russian forces are likely trying to restore front-line dynamics after a period of smaller attacks in the first months of the year. Despite the relatively static front line, Russia's recorded losses remain significantly higher in 2025 compared to the spring of 2024, when Russia's daily losses were consistently below 1,000.

- says an analytical note by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Let us remind you

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian command is using the tactic of "a thousand cuts" against Ukraine. This leads to significant losses of manpower and equipment. Analysts believe that this will suspend the Russian offensive.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79