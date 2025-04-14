British Ministry of Defense: Russian losses in Ukraine have exceeded 130,000 since the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the total losses of Russians in Ukraine probably amounted to about 138,000 killed and wounded. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense on the X social network page, reports UNN.

Details

The British Ministry of Defense, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports that Russian losses in March 2025 amounted to 1,300 people. For comparison, in February 2025, Russian losses amounted to 1,250 people, and at the end of 2024 - 1,600 people.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the increase in the level of losses continued in early April 2025. This probably reflects an increase in Russian attacks along the front line.

In total, the Russians have lost more than 920,000 people since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the statement said.

Russia has likely suffered approximately 138,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the conflict with Ukraine as of 2025. (..)

Russian forces are likely trying to restore front-line dynamics after a period of smaller attacks in the first months of the year. Despite the relatively static front line, Russia's recorded losses remain significantly higher in 2025 compared to the spring of 2024, when Russia's daily losses were consistently below 1,000. - says an analytical note by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Let us remind you

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian command is using the tactic of "a thousand cuts" against Ukraine. This leads to significant losses of manpower and equipment. Analysts believe that this will suspend the Russian offensive.