Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health

You need to leave the fast gradually, and on Easter you should not immediately eat everything at once. This was told to a journalist of UNN by a nutritionist Oksana Skytalinska and a nutritionist Tetiana Symchuk and shared tips on how to eat on April 20 without harming your health.

Rules of the feast on Easter

For those people who fasted, everything needs to be done gradually, because they ate plant-based food and, accordingly, their body has slightly adjusted. They secrete fewer enzymes by the pancreas, because they did not eat protein food. Therefore, when they eat a lot of protein, the protein may be digested worse, so you need to eat protein that is easily absorbed: eggs, lean broth, stewed vegetables - said Skytalinska.

The nutritionist advised not to eat a lot of everything at once, to eat food in a warm form and to take a walk on this day.

Nutritionist Tetiana Symchuk also noted that after a long fast, it is very important to return to the usual diet gradually.

You should not eat everything at once on Easter: meat, eggs, Easter cakes, sausages, salads with mayonnaise and drink it all with alcohol. This is a serious burden on the stomach, liver and pancreas - said UNN Symchuk.

Nutritionist Symchuk advises to gradually return protein products from easily digestible ones: boiled egg, lean fish, dairy products.

"It is better to introduce meat on the 2-3rd day and first in boiled or stewed form. Control portions. It is better to choose 2-3 dishes to taste, in a small amount. The body is not yet ready for the load. Add vegetables, as an option pickled, will help restore the intestinal microflora," Symchuk advised.

She also stressed that it is important to drink enough water, as this will help the stomach adapt and reduce the load on the liver.

Alcohol - with caution or avoid altogether. After fasting, the body is more sensitive, so even a small amount can cause a strong reaction - said nutritionist Symchuk.

Consequences of eating large amounts of meat, fatty foods

In addition, Symchuk explained that chaotic eating of everything on Easter can provoke, first of all, heaviness, bloating, swelling, discomfort.

There may be a violation of the microflora, and also problems with sleep. And of course, the load on the stomach, pancreas and liver. After all, these organs have adapted to lighter food during fasting, with less fat - said Symchuk.

How not to get poisoned on Easter

The State Consumer Service noted that when preparing for the holiday, one should not forget about the danger that can be hidden by basic food products or ready-made dishes prepared with violation of technology, from low-quality raw materials or with violation of storage regime.

It is emphasized that it should be remembered that most group infectious diseases and poisonings occur after mass events and celebrations.

Among the reasons for such outbreaks is the involvement of random people in the preparation of dishes who are not familiar with the basic rules of personal hygiene, as well as violations of food preparation technologies, storage of food products in unsanitary conditions, without proper temperature regime.

Also, intestinal infections are transmitted through poorly washed vegetables, herbs, fruits, berries purchased in spontaneous markets or from private individuals.

For example, in case of salmonellosis, the main factors of transmission are raw or insufficiently heat-treated eggs, poultry meat, prepared with violation of hygiene requirements.

This disease affects the digestive system of a person, and infection occurs when the pathogen enters through the oral cavity.

The State Consumer Service said what to do to avoid intestinal infections and food poisoning, it is necessary to carry out the following preventive measures:

do not use products and drinks of dubious quality or expired products;

do not buy food products in spontaneous markets or from private individuals;

do not buy perishable products that are sold without appropriate cooling conditions (sausages, culinary and cream products, yogurts, etc.);

do not cook dishes "in reserve": they should be eaten immediately, storage of the prepared dish without cooling should not exceed 2 hours;

before eating vegetables, fruits and berries, they must be thoroughly washed with running drinking water, and when used by children - scalded with boiling water;

do not use water from open sources, such as rivers, lakes, underground springs, surface waters, for drinking, cooking and washing dishes;

use water only from centralized water supply sources or bottled drinking water for drinking and cooking;

always wash your hands with soap before cooking and before eating, be sure to do it after visiting the toilet;

during recreation with children, parents should familiarize them with the rules of nutrition and the rules of personal hygiene, adults should carefully monitor that children do not consume products of dubious quality.

In order for the Easter picnic not to be spoiled and not to have negative consequences for your health, experts of the Main Department of the State Consumer Service advise:

do not cut meat and vegetables on the same board;

in the picnic basket, raw products should not lie above ready-made dishes;

wash your hands, fruits and vegetables, knives and surfaces on which you will cut and serve food, protect food from insects;

balance meat and other high-calorie dishes with vegetables;

do not take cakes, pastries with cream, other sweets to the picnic - they quickly deteriorate and often become the cause of poisoning;

do not abuse dishes with mayonnaise - they quickly deteriorate at high air temperatures;

do not keep dishes on the table for more than two hours;

do not store food left over after the picnic for tomorrow;

do not overeat - refuse an extra portion if you feel full;

remember: there is no safe dose of alcohol.

How long to store and what to do with leftover boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are stored less than raw eggs. They should be stored in the refrigerator. Unpeeled boiled eggs are recommended to be stored for no more than 4 days, and peeled or stuffed - no more than 48 hours.

Hard-boiled eggs are a great base for salads and appetizers.

You can prepare, for example, a salad with green onions and cucumber, seasoning it to your taste with sour cream or oil.

You can also prepare "Celtic salad".

Ingredients:

· 4 large potatoes;

· 2 carrots;

· 2 boiled eggs;

· 1 stalk of green onion;

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise;

· 1 tablespoon mustard;

· 1 tablespoon vinegar;

· salt and black pepper to taste.

Method of preparation: boil potatoes and carrots in salted water until soft. Cool the vegetables and cut them into cubes. In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste.