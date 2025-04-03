Easter basket: how much will it cost this year
In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter bread, meat products, and vegetables will also rise.
The cost of a large Easter basket in 2025 will increase by 17%, i.e. to UAH 1,185. This is reported by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, UNN reports.
As for the cost of this year's Easter basket, it all depends on its contents. A budget version of the basket, which includes Easter bread, Easter eggs, salt, horseradish and a candle, costs an average of UAH 426 - 33% more than in 2024. If you want to add cheese, sausage and mustard, it will cost UAH 847 (23% more than in 2024), and Cahors, cucumbers, tomatoes and bacon will increase the price of the Easter basket to UAH 1,185, which is 17% more than last year
Details
In particular, prices for eggs attract special attention on the eve of Easter. Over the past month, a dozen eggs has risen in price by 9% and now costs UAH 76.4, and compared to last year, the price has increased by almost 30%. High demand, as indicated, will keep prices at this level or cause minor fluctuations, and after the holidays they may decrease by 25%.
This year, the index of the main Easter pastry - Easter bread - has increased significantly. Baking 3-4 Easter breads according to the classic recipe weighing 500-600 g will cost UAH 318.4, which is 38.6% more expensive than in 2024. The main reasons for the price increase were the increase in the cost of butter (+71%, UAH 121 per 200 g), milk (+31%, UAH 30 per 500 g) and eggs (+61%, UAH 58 per 8 pieces). Flour and sugar have slightly decreased in price over the past month, but compared to last year, their prices remain higher by 14% and 13%, respectively.
Meat products also increased in price. Pork neck rose in price by 20% per year and costs UAH 275/kg, while bacon remains relatively stable - UAH 239/kg. Hard cheese rose in price by 21% and now costs UAH 595/kg.
Vegetables have slightly decreased in price over the past month due to increased imports, but in annual terms, the price increase reached 12-25%. Prices for tomatoes and cucumbers have slightly decreased over the past month due to increased imports and domestic supply. However, compared to last year, they have increased in price by 12-25%. Minor fluctuations are possible before the holiday, but a sharp increase is not expected, experts say.
"This year, the main components of Easter expenses are Easter bread, eggs, cheese and meat products. Increased demand for these food products is expected in the next two weeks. Since in 2025, April 20, Easter is celebrated together by Christians of the Eastern and Western rites, this will increase the demand for food products during this period of time. Although the consumer capacity of the population has not improved significantly, everyone is preparing for the holiday and prices will not decrease significantly. Inflation and seasonal price increases also affect the cost. Therefore, during the almost two weeks that remain until Easter, the price of the basket may increase by another 5-7%," summarized UAC analyst Maksym Hopka.
Addition
Director of the Ukrainian Discussion Club Oleh Pendzyn told UNN that the Easter basket in Ukraine will rise in price by 15-20% this year.
In 2024, the cost of a traditional Easter basket for a family of 4 people increased by 17.6% to UAH 1422.05 compared to 2023.