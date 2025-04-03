Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97795 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162115 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102495 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338745 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143684 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195774 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124276 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108058 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133254 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43242 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154406 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33697 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79449 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10269 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79674 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97795 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154614 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19141 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21011 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33870 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43408 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133423 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164884 views

In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter bread, meat products, and vegetables will also rise.

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The cost of a large Easter basket in 2025 will increase by 17%, i.e. to UAH 1,185. This is reported by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, UNN reports.

As for the cost of this year's Easter basket, it all depends on its contents. A budget version of the basket, which includes Easter bread, Easter eggs, salt, horseradish and a candle, costs an average of UAH 426 - 33% more than in 2024. If you want to add cheese, sausage and mustard, it will cost UAH 847 (23% more than in 2024), and Cahors, cucumbers, tomatoes and bacon will increase the price of the Easter basket to UAH 1,185, which is 17% more than last year

- noted in the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club.

Details 

In particular, prices for eggs attract special attention on the eve of Easter. Over the past month, a dozen eggs has risen in price by 9% and now costs UAH 76.4, and compared to last year, the price has increased by almost 30%. High demand, as indicated, will keep prices at this level or cause minor fluctuations, and after the holidays they may decrease by 25%.

This year, the index of the main Easter pastry - Easter bread - has increased significantly. Baking 3-4 Easter breads according to the classic recipe weighing 500-600 g will cost UAH 318.4, which is 38.6% more expensive than in 2024. The main reasons for the price increase were the increase in the cost of butter (+71%, UAH 121 per 200 g), milk (+31%, UAH 30 per 500 g) and eggs (+61%, UAH 58 per 8 pieces). Flour and sugar have slightly decreased in price over the past month, but compared to last year, their prices remain higher by 14% and 13%, respectively.

Meat products also increased in price. Pork neck rose in price by 20% per year and costs UAH 275/kg, while bacon remains relatively stable - UAH 239/kg. Hard cheese rose in price by 21% and now costs UAH 595/kg.

Vegetables have slightly decreased in price over the past month due to increased imports, but in annual terms, the price increase reached 12-25%. Prices for tomatoes and cucumbers have slightly decreased over the past month due to increased imports and domestic supply. However, compared to last year, they have increased in price by 12-25%. Minor fluctuations are possible before the holiday, but a sharp increase is not expected, experts say.

"This year, the main components of Easter expenses are Easter bread, eggs, cheese and meat products. Increased demand for these food products is expected in the next two weeks. Since in 2025, April 20, Easter is celebrated together by Christians of the Eastern and Western rites, this will increase the demand for food products during this period of time. Although the consumer capacity of the population has not improved significantly, everyone is preparing for the holiday and prices will not decrease significantly. Inflation and seasonal price increases also affect the cost. Therefore, during the almost two weeks that remain until Easter, the price of the basket may increase by another 5-7%," summarized UAC analyst Maksym Hopka. 

Addition 

Director of the Ukrainian Discussion Club Oleh Pendzyn told UNN that the Easter basket in Ukraine will rise in price by 15-20% this year.

In 2024, the cost of a traditional Easter basket for a family of 4 people increased by 17.6% to UAH 1422.05 compared to 2023.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

