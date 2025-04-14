An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13554 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11909 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17519 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27052 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58498 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55837 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33060 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59383 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106291 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164588 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13554 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46396 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58498 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55837 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164588 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19766 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20199 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21913 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23891 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26544 views
An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17845 views

An explosion was heard in Sumy, local media report. The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the northeast.

An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat

An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports with reference to local media.

"An explosion was heard in Sumy," reports "Kordon.Media".

Let's add

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast.

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office14.04.25, 16:16 • 6850 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sums
