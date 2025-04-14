An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Sumy, local media report. The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the northeast.
An explosion rang out in Sumy against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports with reference to local media.
"An explosion was heard in Sumy," reports "Kordon.Media".
Let's add
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast.
