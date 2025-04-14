$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16077 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14148 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19450 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28870 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61504 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57944 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33627 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59517 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106613 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165886 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7114 views

On April 13, 2025, as a result of a missile attack on Sumy, 35 people died, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, 38 people are in the hospital.

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office

As a result of the Russian military's missile attack on Sumy on April 13, 35 people died, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the missile attack on the center of Sumy on April 13, 2025, 35 people died, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man. 117 people were injured, 15 of them children. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims

- reported in the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Supplement

Earlier it was known that 34 people were killed and 119 wounded in yesterday's enemy ballistic strike in Sumy. Among them, two children died and 15 more were injured.

As of today, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 38 people remained in medical facilities in Sumy, including nine children. 11 people are in serious condition, including three children.

Russia launched up to 2,800 air bombs, 1,400 drones and about 60 missiles at Ukraine in April: Zelenskyy pointed to the need to put pressure on Russia14.04.25, 13:59 • 6816 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sums
