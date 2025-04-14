In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office

As a result of the Russian military's missile attack on Sumy on April 13, 35 people died, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Earlier it was known that 34 people were killed and 119 wounded in yesterday's enemy ballistic strike in Sumy. Among them, two children died and 15 more were injured.

As of today, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 38 people remained in medical facilities in Sumy, including nine children. 11 people are in serious condition, including three children.



