Russia launched up to 2,800 air bombs, 1,400 drones and about 60 missiles at Ukraine in April: Zelenskyy pointed to the need to put pressure on Russia

Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has used almost 2,800 air bombs, more than 1,400 strike drones, about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine, and only real pressure on Russia can stop this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

"Currently, 38 people are being treated in medical facilities in Sumy after yesterday's Russian ballistic missile strike, including nine children. 11 people are in serious condition, including three children. Everything is being done to help as much as possible. 34 people died and 119 were injured in yesterday's attack alone. Unfortunately, two children died and 15 more were injured," Zelenskyy wrote.

"Seven more people were injured in Odesa at night during a "shahid" attack. The Russians also attacked Sloviansk, Uman, Kharkiv, Beryslav and other of our cities and villages tonight. All civilian objects were damaged: houses, shops, service stations," the President said.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude "to all services, everyone who is involved in saving people and protecting lives."

Russian terror continues every day and every night. Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has already used almost 2,800 air bombs, more than 1,400 strike drones, most of them "shahids", and about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. Only real pressure on Russia can stop this - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that "tangible sanctions steps are needed against those sectors that finance the Russian killing machine." "The one who brought the war must stop and answer for what he has done - that is fair," he said.

"Thank you to everyone in the world who understands this and helps our defense," Zelenskyy said.

