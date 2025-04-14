$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1540 views

11:16 AM • 18336 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15898 views

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20980 views

08:19 AM • 30251 views

07:15 AM • 63755 views

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59669 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34029 views

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59624 views

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106850 views

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

08:09 AM • 50970 views

09:21 AM • 23038 views
11:16 AM • 18336 views

08:09 AM • 51892 views

07:15 AM • 63755 views

06:47 AM • 59669 views

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166978 views
09:21 AM • 23726 views

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21199 views

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22824 views

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24725 views

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27346 views
Russia launched up to 2,800 air bombs, 1,400 drones and about 60 missiles at Ukraine in April: Zelenskyy pointed to the need to put pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6426 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of April, Russia has used almost 2,800 air bombs and more than 1,400 drones against Ukraine. More than 30 people died as a result of yesterday's strike.

Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has used almost 2,800 air bombs, more than 1,400 strike drones, about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine, and only real pressure on Russia can stop this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social networks on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, 38 people are being treated in medical facilities in Sumy after yesterday's Russian ballistic missile strike, including nine children. 11 people are in serious condition, including three children. Everything is being done to help as much as possible. 34 people died and 119 were injured in yesterday's attack alone. Unfortunately, two children died and 15 more were injured," Zelenskyy wrote.

"Seven more people were injured in Odesa at night during a "shahid" attack. The Russians also attacked Sloviansk, Uman, Kharkiv, Beryslav and other of our cities and villages tonight. All civilian objects were damaged: houses, shops, service stations," the President said.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude "to all services, everyone who is involved in saving people and protecting lives."

Russian terror continues every day and every night. Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has already used almost 2,800 air bombs, more than 1,400 strike drones, most of them "shahids", and about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. Only real pressure on Russia can stop this

- Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that "tangible sanctions steps are needed against those sectors that finance the Russian killing machine." "The one who brought the war must stop and answer for what he has done - that is fair," he said.

"Thank you to everyone in the world who understands this and helps our defense," Zelenskyy said.

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy14.04.25, 12:31 • 2672 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Sloviansk
Shahed-136
European Union
Beryslav
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv
Uman
