$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15704 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28670 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64762 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310760 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391887 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310760 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3098 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45394 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Beryslav

News by theme

In Kherson region, a police car exploded on a mine: details of the incident

In Beryslav, a police car ran over a mine, probably of the "petal" type. The wheel was damaged, but the police officers were not injured. Over the past day, 1 person died and 14 were injured in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian Federation.

War • March 22, 09:37 AM • 14035 views

Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

War • February 10, 06:44 AM • 26736 views

Russians hit cell tower and energy infrastructure in Kherson region, two dead in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked critical and energy infrastructure in Kherson region. The shelling killed two people and injured seven.

War • October 24, 06:01 AM • 22272 views

Three wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling, police car hits a mine in the region

Three people are wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling. Forty-three objects, including buildings and infrastructure, were damaged. A police car hit a petal mine.

Society • October 23, 08:00 AM • 36785 views

Russians shelled 20 settlements in Kherson region overnight: 6 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

War • October 17, 06:48 AM • 16162 views

Russian army attacks Kherson suburb with drone: 18-year-old boy wounded

Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding an 18-year-old boy. The victim sustained an explosive injury and a shin injury, and sought medical attention on his own.

War • October 15, 10:50 AM • 15368 views

Russian army strikes Beryslav in Kherson region with drones in the morning: there are victims

In the morning, two local residents were injured in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack. Over the past day, 4 people died and 6 were injured in the region due to enemy shelling.

War • October 15, 06:10 AM • 16503 views

Three people wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

Three people were wounded in Russian attacks on the Kherson region on October 12. The enemy shelled several settlements, damaging critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and a cell tower.

Society • October 13, 06:01 AM • 50986 views

Curfew to be extended in Kherson region from October 15: how long will it last

Starting October 15, the curfew in Kherson region will last from 20:00 to 06:00. This decision is related to the reduction of daylight hours and public safety.

Society • October 11, 09:29 AM • 15816 views

In Kherson region, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility, three people were injured in the last day

In the Kherson region, the occupiers shelled 14 settlements, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. The attacks damaged houses and vehicles and injured three people.

War • October 11, 07:40 AM • 15240 views

“Shahed” downed in Kherson region, 1 killed and 10 wounded due to Russian attacks

Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.

War • October 10, 06:00 AM • 14377 views

One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

Occupants shelled 23 settlements of Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, a library, residential buildings, and equipment were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.

War • October 9, 06:00 AM • 16212 views

Russians attack Beryslav: a 63-year-old man is wounded

A 63-year-old local resident was wounded in Beryslav as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victim sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

Society • October 8, 11:05 AM • 14702 views

One person was killed and 15 others wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling - RMA

Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kherson region. The strikes killed one person, injured 15, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • October 6, 07:33 AM • 20727 views

Kherson region attacked by Russian aviation in the morning: residential buildings were hit

The occupiers conducted an air strike on residential buildings in the Beryslav community of Kherson region. About 20 houses were damaged in the attack, and there is no information on casualties.

War • October 3, 06:56 AM • 15442 views

17 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks, enemy hits critical infrastructure

Occupants shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, launching rocket attacks on Beryslav district. Critical infrastructure, educational institutions and residential areas were damaged, and 17 people were injured.

War • October 1, 05:55 AM • 15178 views

In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region

Russian troops attacked Kherson and the region, including with drones. At least 6 people were injured in the strikes today, sustaining explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The injured are being provided with medical aid.

War • September 30, 08:51 AM • 17751 views

Russians open fire on Beryslav in Kherson region: two elderly people are wounded

A 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were wounded in the shelling of Beryslav in Kherson region. Russian troops shelled 22 localities in the region over the past day, killing 4 people and wounding 10.

Society • September 29, 09:22 AM • 20703 views

Russian drones attack Kherson region: 6 more wounded civilians

As a result of Russian drone attacks in Kherson region, 6 civilians were injured. The victims sustained contusions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds in Beryslav, Stanislavska community, Kherson and Kindiytsia.

War • September 26, 02:01 PM • 16787 views

Russian attacks in Kherson region claim another life, three more wounded

In Beryslav, a 60-year-old man was killed by a UAV strike and a 70-year-old woman was wounded. A 66-year-old woman was injured in Kherson, and a 40-year-old man in the village of Stanislav was injured by a drone attack.

War • September 24, 01:48 PM • 13623 views

In Kherson region Russian troops hit residential areas: 13 wounded

The occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the hostile attacks, 13 people were injured, 19 houses, gas pipelines and cars were damaged.

War • September 24, 07:17 AM • 20032 views

Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours

Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Administrative buildings, a bank, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured.

War • September 23, 05:49 AM • 19590 views

Russia's drone attacks in Kherson region continue: three injured in Beryslav and Kherson

Three people were injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and Beryslav as a result of Russian drone attacks. All of the victims sustained blast injuries and wounds of varying severity and were hospitalized.

War • September 21, 10:43 AM • 17452 views

One killed and 4 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks in 24 hours

The occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 4 others.

War • September 18, 05:38 AM • 18376 views

Enemy shells Kherson region: a child is among the victims

Over the past day, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure, educational institutions and residential buildings in Kherson region. Six people, including one child, were injured in the shelling.

War • August 17, 07:24 AM • 27592 views

Occupants drop explosives on civilian in Beryslav: man hospitalized

A 58-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from a Russian drone in Beryslav. The victim was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including shrapnel wounds and a head injury.

War • August 16, 07:04 PM • 43598 views

In Kherson region enemy hit the infrastructure and humanitarian headquarters, one killed and 5 wounded

Occupants shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and private cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 5 were wounded, including a child.

War • August 16, 05:28 AM • 19799 views

In Kherson region 8 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, due to Russia's attacks there is one dead and 13 wounded

Occupants shelled settlements in the Kherson region, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed, 13 were injured, including a child. Air defense shot down 8 "Shahed" drones.

War • August 15, 06:23 AM • 26565 views

Kherson region: occupants attacked Beryslav, 45-year-old man suffered burns

Russian army shelled Beryslav in Kherson region. A 45-year-old man suffered burns to his torso, limbs and face while extinguishing a fire caused by the shelling. The victim was hospitalized.

War • August 14, 12:43 PM • 19302 views

Russians hit infrastructure in Kherson region, 6 wounded

The enemy attacked 17 settlements of Kherson region, including Kherson. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged, and 6 people were injured.

War • August 14, 05:38 AM • 26383 views