In Beryslav, a police car ran over a mine, probably of the "petal" type. The wheel was damaged, but the police officers were not injured. Over the past day, 1 person died and 14 were injured in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian Federation.
In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
Russian troops attacked critical and energy infrastructure in Kherson region. The shelling killed two people and injured seven.
Three people are wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling. Forty-three objects, including buildings and infrastructure, were damaged. A police car hit a petal mine.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling.
Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding an 18-year-old boy. The victim sustained an explosive injury and a shin injury, and sought medical attention on his own.
In the morning, two local residents were injured in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack. Over the past day, 4 people died and 6 were injured in the region due to enemy shelling.
Three people were wounded in Russian attacks on the Kherson region on October 12. The enemy shelled several settlements, damaging critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and a cell tower.
Starting October 15, the curfew in Kherson region will last from 20:00 to 06:00. This decision is related to the reduction of daylight hours and public safety.
In the Kherson region, the occupiers shelled 14 settlements, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. The attacks damaged houses and vehicles and injured three people.
Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.
Occupants shelled 23 settlements of Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, a library, residential buildings, and equipment were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.
A 63-year-old local resident was wounded in Beryslav as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victim sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.
Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kherson region. The strikes killed one person, injured 15, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
The occupiers conducted an air strike on residential buildings in the Beryslav community of Kherson region. About 20 houses were damaged in the attack, and there is no information on casualties.
Occupants shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, launching rocket attacks on Beryslav district. Critical infrastructure, educational institutions and residential areas were damaged, and 17 people were injured.
Russian troops attacked Kherson and the region, including with drones. At least 6 people were injured in the strikes today, sustaining explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The injured are being provided with medical aid.
A 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were wounded in the shelling of Beryslav in Kherson region. Russian troops shelled 22 localities in the region over the past day, killing 4 people and wounding 10.
As a result of Russian drone attacks in Kherson region, 6 civilians were injured. The victims sustained contusions, explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds in Beryslav, Stanislavska community, Kherson and Kindiytsia.
In Beryslav, a 60-year-old man was killed by a UAV strike and a 70-year-old woman was wounded. A 66-year-old woman was injured in Kherson, and a 40-year-old man in the village of Stanislav was injured by a drone attack.
The occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the hostile attacks, 13 people were injured, 19 houses, gas pipelines and cars were damaged.
Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Administrative buildings, a bank, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and transport were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured.
Three people were injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and Beryslav as a result of Russian drone attacks. All of the victims sustained blast injuries and wounds of varying severity and were hospitalized.
The occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 4 others.
Over the past day, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure, educational institutions and residential buildings in Kherson region. Six people, including one child, were injured in the shelling.
A 58-year-old man was injured by explosives dropped from a Russian drone in Beryslav. The victim was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including shrapnel wounds and a head injury.
Occupants shelled 25 settlements in Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and private cars were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 5 were wounded, including a child.
Occupants shelled settlements in the Kherson region, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed, 13 were injured, including a child. Air defense shot down 8 "Shahed" drones.
Russian army shelled Beryslav in Kherson region. A 45-year-old man suffered burns to his torso, limbs and face while extinguishing a fire caused by the shelling. The victim was hospitalized.
The enemy attacked 17 settlements of Kherson region, including Kherson. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged, and 6 people were injured.