Russian army attacks Kherson suburb with drone: 18-year-old boy wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone, wounding an 18-year-old boy. The victim sustained an explosive injury and a shin injury, and sought medical attention on his own.
Today, on October 15, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, an 18-year-old boy was wounded , the Kherson RMA reported, according to UNN.
In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a UAV. An 18-year-old boy suffered an explosive injury and a shin injury as a result of the drone's explosive drop
It is noted that the guy went to the hospital on his own, where he received medical care.
Addendum Addendum
In Beryslav , Kherson region, two local residents were injured this morning by Russian drone attacks.