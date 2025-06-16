In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device

In the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, a specialist of the State Emergency Service was injured as a result of an incident involving the detonation of a pyrotechnicians' car on an unknown explosive device.

UNN reports with reference to the Mine Action Coordination Center.

Details

According to the report, the incident occurred on June 16, in the afternoon, in a field near the village of Studenok.

The pyrotechnicians' car of the State Emergency Service exploded on an unknown explosive device. A 32-year-old employee of the State Emergency Service was taken to the hospital.

Addition

The Mine Action Coordination Center reminds of the high level of mine danger in the region.

Let us remind you

In Beryslav, a police car ran into a mine, probably of the "petal" type. The wheel was damaged, but the police officers were not injured.

Five people died, including a 5-year-old boy, and the search for the body of a 2-month-old baby continues after a car exploded on an enemy mine near a village in the Kharkiv region.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, on the territory of a kindergarten, a mortar mine from the Second World War was found.