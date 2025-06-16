In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device

$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12027 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
12:56 PM • 31067 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
11:24 AM • 38685 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52192 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113206 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67187 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69544 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58396 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55449 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 34660 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67824 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop June 16, 09:18 AM • 10190 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103259 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85217 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85338 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103389 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 158118 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 229831 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 287207 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 9190 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67944 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 76971 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 71803 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 166290 views
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

In the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, on June 16, a car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an unknown explosive device. A 32-year-old employee of the State Emergency Service was taken to the hospital.

In Kharkiv region, the car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service exploded on an explosive device

In the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, a specialist of the State Emergency Service was injured as a result of an incident involving the detonation of a pyrotechnicians' car on an unknown explosive device.

UNN reports with reference to the Mine Action Coordination Center.

Details

According to the report, the incident occurred on June 16, in the afternoon, in a field near the village of Studenok.

The pyrotechnicians' car of the State Emergency Service exploded on an unknown explosive device. A 32-year-old employee of the State Emergency Service was taken to the hospital.

Addition

The Mine Action Coordination Center reminds of the high level of mine danger in the region.

Let us remind you

In Beryslav, a police car ran into a mine, probably of the "petal" type. The wheel was damaged, but the police officers were not injured.

Five people died, including a 5-year-old boy, and the search for the body of a 2-month-old baby continues after a car exploded on an enemy mine near a village in the Kharkiv region.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, on the territory of a kindergarten, a mortar mine from the Second World War was found

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Beryslav
Kyiv
