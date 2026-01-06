$42.420.13
When developing security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump relies on conversations with Putin - Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Jared Kushner stated that Trump relies on conversations with Putin when developing security guarantees for Ukraine. Most issues regarding Ukraine's security guarantees have been resolved in Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy.

When developing security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump relies on conversations with Putin - Kushner

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner stated that Trump relies, in particular, on conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when developing security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, he added that the issues of security guarantees for Ukraine were resolved during negotiations between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"Most, if not all, issues regarding Ukraine's security guarantees were resolved during President Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago," Kushner said.

He noted that the Paris meeting is a "very important milestone," but that "real safeguards" are needed for peace.

According to him, Trump relies, in particular, on conversations with Vladimir Putin when developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"One of the reasons President Trump is confident in the direction security guarantees are taking is that, based on his assessments and conversations with President Putin, if we can strike the right deal, it will be a deal where both sides are committed to de-escalation, there is a real monitoring mechanism, a real ability, in the event of a violation, to resolve the conflict and, hopefully, de-escalate the situation, and, obviously, a robust deterrence is created, peace through strength, where it is unlikely that anyone will start this again," Kushner said.

Recall

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner will hold a separate meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

