Three wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling, police car hits a mine in the region
Kyiv • UNN
Three people are wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling. Forty-three objects, including buildings and infrastructure, were damaged. A police car hit a petal mine.
Three people were wounded in attacks by Russian troops in Kherson and the suburbs over the past day. In the region, a police car with an investigative team hit a petal mine, and the police officers were not injured, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.
Details
According to police, Beryslav and Kherson districts were once again under attack by the Russian army. The occupiers fired at residential areas with artillery, mortars and UAVs.
The strikes hit Kherson, Sofiyivka, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovsky, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Novovorontsovka, Shlyakhove, Trudolyubivka and Chervonyi Mayak.
As a result of the shelling, police recorded damage to 43 objects: 24 private and three apartment buildings, a paramedic station, critical infrastructure facilities, eight cars, gas pipelines, two garages and an outbuilding.
Russian troops launched drone strikes in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 54-year-old woman was injured when a munition was dropped on a public transportation stop. Later, a 70-year-old man was injured in a drone attack. The occupants also shelled residential areas of the district with artillery, damaging a private house. In the Korabelny district of Kherson, three apartment buildings as a result of artillery shelling.
A 74-year-old woman was injured in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, when a UAV dropped explosives on a private house.
"Near Stanislav, a police car carrying an investigative team hit a petal mine. As a result of the explosion, the car sustained mechanical damage, and the police officers were fortunately not injured," the police said.