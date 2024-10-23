Three wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling, police car hits a mine in the region

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Three wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling, police car hits a mine in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36785 views

Three people are wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling. Forty-three objects, including buildings and infrastructure, were damaged. A police car hit a petal mine.

Three wounded in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian shelling, police car hits a mine in the region

Three people were wounded in attacks by Russian troops in Kherson and the suburbs over the past day. In the region, a police car with an investigative team hit a petal mine, and the police officers were not injured, the regional police department reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

According to police, Beryslav and Kherson districts were once again under attack by the Russian army. The occupiers fired at residential areas with artillery, mortars and UAVs.

The strikes hit Kherson, Sofiyivka, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovsky, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Novovorontsovka, Shlyakhove, Trudolyubivka and Chervonyi Mayak.

As a result of the shelling, police recorded damage to 43 objects: 24 private and three apartment buildings, a paramedic station, critical infrastructure facilities, eight cars, gas pipelines, two garages and an outbuilding.

Russian troops launched drone strikes in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 54-year-old woman was injured when a munition was dropped on a public transportation stop. Later, a 70-year-old man was injured in a drone attack. The occupants also shelled residential areas of the district with artillery, damaging a private house. In the Korabelny district of Kherson, three apartment buildings as a result of artillery shelling.

A 74-year-old woman was injured in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, when a UAV dropped explosives on a private house. 

"Near Stanislav, a police car carrying an investigative team hit a petal mine. As a result of the explosion, the car sustained mechanical damage, and the police officers were fortunately not injured," the police said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Beryslav
Kherson
