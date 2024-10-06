One person was killed and 15 others wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling - RMA

A number of localities in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. One person was killed and 15 others were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Veletynske, Nadezhdivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Mayak, Mylove, Zmiivka, Lvov and Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, outbuildings, an ambulance, a bus, and private cars. One person was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin said.

Recall

Yesterday, a 59-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. The occupiers also attacked a minibus in the suburbs again, damaging the windows, but leaving the passengers unharmed.