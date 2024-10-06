One person was killed and 15 others wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling - RMA
Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kherson region. The strikes killed one person, injured 15, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Veletynske, Nadezhdivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Mayak, Mylove, Zmiivka, Lvov and Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.
Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, outbuildings, an ambulance, a bus, and private cars.
Recall
Yesterday, a 59-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. The occupiers also attacked a minibus in the suburbs again, damaging the windows, but leaving the passengers unharmed.