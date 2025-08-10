Rutte: Trump in Alaska will test Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine, there will be no final agreement

US President Donald Trump will "test" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine during a meeting in Alaska. This was stated in an interview with CBS News by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

According to him, Trump's meeting with Putin will allow the US and its allies to "see how serious Putin is" about a ceasefire.

"On Friday, it's important to understand how serious Putin is. And the only one who can do that is President Trump. So it's very important that the meeting takes place. It won't be a final decision. There won't be a final agreement either. said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

At the same time, he said that arms supplies to Ukraine would continue regardless of the outcome of the Trump-Putin talks.

We already have the first two packages, for which the Netherlands, as well as the Scandinavians, have made commitments. - Rutte said.

He added that further announcements regarding arms supplies are expected in the coming days and weeks.

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States of America will no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wants a "peaceful settlement."

European leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. They, in particular, supported Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and achieving peace.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

