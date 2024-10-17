Russians shelled 20 settlements in Kherson region overnight: 6 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling.
In Kherson region , Russian troops struck 20 settlements yesterday, hitting residential areas and a service station, six people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to Prokudin, Tyahynka, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Beryslav, Novokaira, Komyshany, Velytenske, Havrylivka, Bilozerka, Osokorivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Shlyakhove, Bourhunka, Sadove, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 5 multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged a service station and private cars.
“Six people were injured due to Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.
