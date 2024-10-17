Russian army strikes at two districts of Kharkiv region: there are damages
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region with guided missiles. A residential building was damaged, with no casualties.
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts with guided aerial bombs over the past day. There were no casualties, but a residential building was damaged, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports .
According to Syniehubov, such hostile attacks were recorded:
- 16:30 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Oleksandrivka village. Two UAVs conducted air strikes outside the settlement. There was no information about the victims and destructions.
- The enemy also attacked Shevchenkove village in Chuhuiv district with anti-aircraft guns. There were no casualties. A residential building was damaged.
As for the situation at the front in the Kharkiv sector, according to the head of the RMA, the occupants carried out four attacks near Starytsia over the past day. The units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled all the enemy's assaults. In the Kupyansk sector, he said 18 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve, nine of which are ongoing.
During the day, 100 people (including 3 children) were evacuated from Kupianske and Borivske directions.
