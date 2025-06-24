$41.870.04
Exclusives
Facebook

Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 3178 views

PACE adopted a resolution confirming that Crimea is Ukraine and calling for the creation of a Special Tribunal, regardless of negotiations. The document also provides for new accusations from the ICC and compensation for damages since 2014.

Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted a resolution on Ukraine. It confirms that Crimea is Ukraine. No claims of the Russian Federation are recognized, even in the context of negotiations. This was announced by Ukrainian MP and member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

The document provides for:

- the creation of a Special Tribunal - regardless of the course of negotiations;

- new charges from the ICC - for torture, abduction of civilians and deportation of children;

- calls on countries to prosecute those responsible for war crimes;

- compensation for damages from 2014, not just from 2022;

- individual responsibility of the leadership of the Russian Federation, Belarus and North Korea - including the heads of state;

- the legality of redirecting frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

PACE adopted a resolution on the legal and human rights aspects of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is another step to increase international pressure on the aggressor and bring the Russian Federation to justice. 87 votes in favor 

- said the Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction, member of the permanent delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk.

According to her, PACE supported the Special Tribunal, recognized that no peace agreements can legalize the seizure of Ukrainian territory, and reiterated that the actions of the Russian Federation contain signs of genocide and stressed that elections in Ukraine during martial law are impossible."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

